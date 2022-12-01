Valhalla, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Corporation, through its globally-recognized INSTAX™ instant photography brand, and Undisputed, the organization behind the development of breaking (also known as breakdancing) as a culture and worldwide competition, have announced a new strategic partnership focused on building mainstream awareness of breaking and its talented athletes.Through this partnership, the FUJIFILM INSTAX brand is sponsoring a series of global breaking competitions as the sport ramps up its profile for its debut as an Olympic sport at Paris in 2024.

FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters series: the best of the best of breaking talent

Emerging from the streets of the Bronx, New York in the 1970s, breaking sees competitors, known as b-boys, b-girls and crews, blend cutting-edge urban dance with remarkable athleticism.

“This unique partnership between Undisputed and the FUJIFILM INSTAX brand supports the growth of breaking culture, community and competition with the creation of the new FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters, a series of global gold ribbon events which sees the champions of the most prestigious breaking competitions compete in a world series of Masters championships,” said Tyrone Van De Meer, Co-Founder of Undisputed. The next exciting FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters competition is slated for December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Top breakers from all over the world will bring their best moves and unique styles to Los Angeles, and live audiences will witness incredible action as competitors go head-to-head. Members of the breaking community will be onsite at the Los Angeles event to create INSTAX images with event attendees, encouraging them to create permanent, tangible memories of their experience. FUJIFILM INSTAX cameras and Smartphone printers will be integrated throughout the event so spectators and breakers can touch and try the gear and even go home with FUJIFILM INSTAX prints commemorating the event.

“We’re excited about the partnership between Undisputed and Fujifilm, as it’s a great demonstration of two types of art converging to make something even more powerful,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The breakers’ incredible moves, depicted through our FUJIFILM INSTAX film, demonstrate the true power and strength of these amazing athletes, and we are thrilled to be a part of driving awareness to their incredible talent.”

Current world and continental breaking champions, as well as invited Olympic contenders, have already competed at FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters series events in London and Holland, and will next appear in Los Angeles, followed by Tokyo in March 2023.

Undisputed Masters Los Angeles

Catch FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters live in Los Angeles on December 11, 2022 at The Exchange LA, 618 S. Spring St, Los Angeles, Calif., 90014.

Schedule of events:

12pm – 5pm – OPEN QUALIFIERS

Solo B-Boy Prelims & Top 16 Battles

Solo B-Girl Prelims & Top 16 Battles

6pm – 11pm – THE UNDISPUTED – WORLD FINALS

Solo B-Boy & B-Girl Battles

Crew Breaking Battles

General admission tickets are available for $15.00, and VIP tickets, which include express entry and balcony access, are available for $35.00. For tickets, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/event/undisputed-los-angeles-exchange-la-tickets/12647505 and for more information, visit https://undisputedmasters.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to https://www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About Undisputed

Established in 2013, Undisputed connected the most prestigious solo Breaking competitions into a world series with their respective champions competing at a Masters championship. From 2014 to 2019 the Undisputed “World B-Boy Series” featured 52 competitions and 6 Masters events. Undisputed has innovated the development of competition rankings and the Trivium judging system that will be used at Paris 2024.

As of 2022 after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Undisputed in partnership with FUJIFILM INSTAX presents a new series of Masters events in London, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The tour features invited Olympic contenders plus current world and continental champions. Joining them in the competition will be the winners from open solo men, womens and crew qualifiers.

