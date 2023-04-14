Company will also showcase its full Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio in booth #2801

Lexington, Mass., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, will debut Synapse Pathology, the company’s newly acquired and branded digital pathology PACS solution at the 2023 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual meeting in booth #2801. Synapse Pathology is an open, vendor-agnostic, end-to-end solution designed for medical facilities that handle large volumes of pathology images and data across multiple locations. Synapse Pathology delivers digital images for diagnosis 1.7 hours faster* than glass slides and facilitates instant sharing of patient cases with subspecialists to enhance cross-departmental collaboration and diagnostic efficiency.

Synapse Pathology was designed to seamlessly support the art of precision diagnostics for pathologists. The software uses whole slide images from multiple scanning vendors to create a straightforward direction for pathology digitization across laboratories. This digitization allows laborites to realize the benefits of faster patient results, centralized imaging records, and enterprise access to images for all clinicians. The system uses an intuitive user interface to put the tools each pathologist needs at their fingertips. The solution also includes an online digital assistant to help pathologists navigate case information and presents tools for measurements, annotations, collaboration, and messaging.

“The addition of Pathology to our enterprise imaging portfolio is exciting for us, as it aligns with our expertise and strengths in the area of digitizing medical imaging and helping providers smoothly transition to all the benefits of digital workflow” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We never lose sight of the bigger picture when introducing new innovation, and now as Pathology evolves to embrace all of the new benefits of digital imaging with Synapse Pathology, we will also be leveraging our award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio to bring Pathology into the workflow of the healthcare enterprise.”

HIMSS attendees will also get to experience the following medical informatics innovations from Fujifilm:

Synapse 7x, Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise PACS unites radiology, cardiology and enterprise imaging data through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer via cloud-based and on-premises hosting. The solution also offers extensive advanced visualization applications and has Fujifilm’s award-winning VNA at the core.

Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise PACS unites radiology, cardiology and enterprise imaging data through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer via cloud-based and on-premises hosting. The solution also offers extensive advanced visualization applications and has Fujifilm’s award-winning VNA at the core. Integral to Synapse 7x, Synapse Radiology and Cardiology PACS is developed with ongoing direction from radiologists and cardiologists. Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline diagnostic image analysis, enhance content access and streamline workflow.

is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline diagnostic image analysis, enhance content access and streamline workflow. Synapse Analytics , the company’s cloud-based data mining engine that enables healthcare organizations to analyze business data to see current and predictive views of their business operations

the company’s cloud-based data mining engine that enables healthcare organizations to analyze business data to see current and predictive views of their business operations Synapse 3D Advanced Visualization brings 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to all Synapse users across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, and surgery

brings 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to all Synapse users across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, and surgery Awarded Best-in-KLAS for four consecutive years, Synapse VNA seamlessly captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content from every service line—regardless of the generating source, format type, or siloed storage system

seamlessly captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content from every service line—regardless of the generating source, format type, or siloed storage system Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS), is a comprehensive workflow management solution that expands beyond radiology to support every aspect of the imaging business. The solution seamlessly streamlines radiologist and staff workflows, support care quality, and enhance efficiency throughout the entire patient experience

is a comprehensive workflow management solution that expands beyond radiology to support every aspect of the imaging business. The solution seamlessly streamlines radiologist and staff workflows, support care quality, and enhance efficiency throughout the entire patient experience Synapse AI Platform, which uses open APIs to support extensive Fujifilm and third-party algorithms along with an advanced rules engines, to bring providers preferred algorithms directly within Synapse PACS workflow

Additionally at booth #2801, Fujifilm will showcase FUJIFILM Sonosite’s Synchronicity™ workflow manager, which provides optimized point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) workflows across all clinical roles, and within and across departments for consistency of care.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s presence at HIMSS 2023 and to schedule an on-site meeting, please click here.

*Lujan G, Kellough DA, Frankel WL, Chhibber NN, Parwani AV, Chen W, Li Z, Lombardo A, Walsh J, Lloyd M. Faster Than Glass: A Digital Pathology Workflow Unlocks Major Time-Savings. United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology’s (USCAP) 111th Annual Meeting. Los Angeles, CA. March 19-24, 2022.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in its products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Its relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

CONTACT: Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-574-3273 danielle.brown@fujifilm.com