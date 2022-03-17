FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Gifts $200,000 to Wake Tech Foundation to Establish Early College Suite

Breaking News
Research Triangle Park, N.C., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies, today announces a $200,000 contribution to the Wake Tech Foundation to establish the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Early College Suite. Located on the Wake Technical Community College’s Research Triangle Park (RTP) Campus, the suite will house the Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies, a partnership between the Wake County Public School System and Wake Technical Community College to provide high school students with the opportunity to earn dual-enrollment high school/college credits in IT and Biotechnology programs.

In August 2022, the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Early College Suite will welcome an initial 150 new high school students to the campus. The Early College is expected to have annual enrollments of 75 high school students per grade level (Freshmen – Senior) at full capacity. By partnering with Wake Technical Community College, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies supports the creation and development of learning experiences designed to attract and prepare next-generation talent for the high-growth biopharmaceutical industry.

“This program allows students in our communities to build a strong foundation in biotechnology,” said Christine Vannais, chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, RTP. “We are preparing these students for a meaningful and challenging STEM career in biotech, and we are hopeful that when these promising students finish their studies, they will come join us at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.”

“We are proud to play a part in developing the workforce of tomorrow by providing access to training, resources, and job opportunities,” said Kenneth Bilenberg, site head, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Holly Springs. “This partnership with Wake Tech Community College is one of the many public-private partnerships we intend to ensure a strong pipeline of talent for the future of biomanufacturing.”   

Currently FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies employs over 650 people at the campus in RTP, and the Holly Springs facility is expected to employ over 725 when completed in 2028. 

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,” said Dr. Scott Ralls, president, Wake Technical Community College. “Giving students an early start into the field of biotechnology, with advanced education and state-of-the-art hands-on training, will help build a skilled workforce for years to come.”

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has existing locations in Teesside, UK, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, College Station, Texas, USA and Hillerød, Denmark, the company is currently building new facilities in Watertown, Massachusetts, USA, and Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. Mitsubishi Corporation is a 20% shareholder of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ UK, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Watertown, Massachusetts and College Station, Texas sites. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

About FUJIFILM Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

CONTACT: Christine Jackman
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
9142614959
christine.jackman@fujifilm.com

