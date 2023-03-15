Mesa, Ariz., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., announced today key sustainability initiatives designed to increase the organization’s commitment to sustainable business practices, including solar panel installation and water conservation measures.

At the recently expanded Mesa, Ariz. location, the company is in the process of adding solar panel covered parking for its employees. These panels will offset about 15% of the site’s current use of electric power at the Mesa facility.

“As we continue to expand our presence at our primary sites to meet current and future market demands, we are undertaking several initiatives to increase our level of sustainability in the communities in which we do business,” said Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, president and CEO, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. “Fujifilm has been a part of the Mesa landscape for over 25 years. Our employees don’t just work here, they live here too, and Fujifilm prides itself on being a good neighbor. This includes being environmentally responsible.”

“In addition to power conservation/generation, we also place a high emphasis on diverting waste to alternate usage,” says Scott Klamm, vice president of Operations, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. “At the Mesa facility, most production waste is recycled into secondary markets. Instead of being sent for disposal, these materials instead are used and re-used in various manufacturing or production processes.”

With the recent 80,000 square foot expansion in Mesa, air-cooled chillers were installed versus water-cooled chillers, saving approximately 4 million gallons of onsite water usage since 2021. This number is expected to increase and even double as the chillers expand to full-capacity use. For context, the 8-acre Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., holds 4 million gallons of water.

The Mesa facility features drought-resistant landscaping, LED lighting, and a variety of other measures designed to offset energy and water usage. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. is also a participant in the City of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan, the city’s “commitment to proactively and responsibly protect and conserve Mesa’s environment and natural resources”.

The current and planned sustainability efforts by FEUS are part of Fujifilm’s overall climate strategy. Globally, Fujifilm’s Green Value Climate Strategy projects fully operating on carbon-free energy* and achieving net-zero CO 2 emissions by FY 2040. Fujifilm will also reduce CO 2 emissions across the entire product lifecycle from the procurement of raw materials to manufacturing, transportation, use and disposal by 50% (compared to FY2019 levels) by FY2030 as part of its Sustainable Value Plan 2030.

For more information on FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/em-global/en.

*Direct emission from the company at the manufacturing stage of the product (Scope 1) and indirect emission due to the use of electricity / steam supplied from other companies (Scope 2)

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. supplies the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers with a broad array of products and services, including chemicals and advanced materials. The company’s broad product portfolio includes photoresists, formulated products, CMP slurries, and polyimides for advanced packaging. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing labs and facilities in the U.S., including Arizona, Rhode Island, California, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/em-global/en.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

