New Orange, Green and Violet colors enable the formulation of inkjet inks for wider color gamut printing

Fujifilm’s RxD Dispersions CMYKOGV New Orange, Green and Violet colors enable the formulation of inkjet inks for wider color gamut printing

Grangemouth, UK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Ltd., has announced global commercial availability of an expanded range of colors to its series of high performance RxD pigment dispersions for water-based inkjet ink formulation. Fujifilm now offers dispersions in Orange PO71, Green PG7, and Violet PV23 pigments. The new inkjet pigment dispersions are now available world-wide through Fujifilm’s Ink Solutions Group.

OGV colors are typically used to formulate ink sets that extend the gamut of a print system beyond the color space achievable with CMYK, which is particularly important for achieving higher vibrancy, color accuracy and matching brand spot colors in packaging, textile and commercial print applications.

Grant Murney, product manager of RxD inkjet pigment dispersions, says “In developing the new RxD Orange, Green and Violet dispersions we’ve carefully selected the best polymers and processing conditions to ensure optimum stability and print performance for our customers, in line with the standard CMYK products already in the RxD product range.”

RxD pigment dispersions are used in Fujifilm’s aqueous ink developments for OEMs and are available to other ink formulators.

Fujifilm’s RxD dispersions are highly stable and suitable for ink formulation across a wide range of applications. They are engineered with Fujifilm’s proprietary reactive dispersant technology which uses a cross-linked polymer to create a secure cage around the pigment. This provides a stable dispersion that is compatible with a wide range of components used in inkjet ink formulation, enabling the design of stable ink formulations that meet demanding performance requirements. The high-quality pigments used in RxD dispersions comply with Swiss Ordinance SR817.023.21, making indirect food contact compliant applications accessible.

Last year, Fujifilm announced a further expansion within a $47 million investment in its global RxD inkjet dispersion manufacturing capabilities, part of its commitment to meet the growing demand for new applications with aqueous inkjet inks and supporting its global customer base.

For more information, and to contact, visit www.fujifilmink.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, UK, specializes in the manufacture of inkjet colorants. It is one of several ink technology manufacturing companies operating under common management, marketed as FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group. The Ink Solutions Group provides high-performance inkjet ink and pigment dispersions to print system OEMs, converters and ink formulators looking to create the best digital printing products. Through a collaborative, customer-focused approach, it provides expert knowledge and delivers products to meet customers’ exact requirements, enabling them to get the best possible inkjet performance. Fujifilm’s inkjet ink technologies global commercial team is supported by a network of dedicated development and manufacturing centres in the UK, USA and Japan. For more information, visit www.fujifilmink.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Attachment

Fujifilm’s RxD Dispersions CMYKOGV

CONTACT: Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145743273 danielle.brown@fujifilm.com