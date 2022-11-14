Lebanon, N.H., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions, a leading global inkjet solution provider, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Kao Collins, a world-renowned innovator in ink formulation, to strengthen inkjet imprinting solutions for the commercial imprinting industry. Through the combined efforts of Fujifilm and Kao Collins, customers will experience expanded service options and extended parts availability for inkjet print system hardware. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The two companies will collaborate to support Fujifilm’s sales of the X-BAR POWERED BY FUJIFILM INKJET TECHNOLOGY system for digital imprinting in the direct mail and transactional printing markets. The X-BAR product launched in 2021 is embedded with innovative inkjet printbar technologies from both Fujifilm and Kao Collins.

Bringing a combined 70 years of experience in the inkjet solutions field, the new collaboration between Fujifilm and Kao Collins broadens the scope of experienced technical resources and strengthens the service available to customers. The worldwide business networks of each of Fujifilm and Kao Collins provide an expanded base of technical support to print service providers seeking to improve the way they add variable content to direct mail and transactional print, among other commercial printing applications.

“Both Fujifilm and Kao Collins bring to their collaboration unique, proven track records for providing world-class technology, customer service and technical support,” said Greg Balch, vice president and general manager of the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions group. “Together, we can offer expanded solutions with best-in-class technology from both companies.”

“This business agreement allows each company to focus on its strengths in the marketplace. By partnering with Fujifilm, Kao Collins’ hardware, software, and ink technologies are now offered on a larger scale,” said Chris Rogers, vice president, Kao Collins. “Moreover, partnering with Fujifilm creates more resources with all the right capabilities to support the X-BAR POWERED BY FUJIFILM INKJET TECHNOLOGY system. It allows Kao Collins to remain focused on the market’s critical technical support and adoption needs.”

Please visit our site to learn more about the world-class customer support services offered by Fujifilm and Kao Collins or to contact either party: https://inkjet-integration.fujifilm.com/fujifilm-kao-collins-partnership/

About FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions Business

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions’ vision is to be the foremost choice for enabling productivity, sustainability, profitability, and innovation through inkjet printing technology, with a clear reputation for quality, customer focus, flexibility, and performance that far exceeds the expectations of our diverse industry segment customers.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is an inkjet solution provider within the FUJIFILM Inkjet Business Division of FUJIFILM Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. The company offers products for system design, engineering and integration in support of a range of legacy and emerging applications in graphic arts and industrial segments. All this is from a supplier with global technology and service resources in support of its customers.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver VALUE FROM INNOVATION in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (USD $21 billion at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). Visit www.fujifilmholdings.com for more information.

About Kao Collins

Since 1980, Kao Collins has introduced innovative solutions that enable customers and OEMs to reduce costs, increase productivity, and expand offerings to various markets – graphics, commercial print, packaging, labeling, and consumer products. Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kao Collins formulates and manufactures innovative inkjet inks for high-speed, single-pass printing, including water-based, oil-based, solvent-based, UV-, LED-, and EB-curable technologies. Visit www.kaocollins.com for more information.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown. Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,420 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,500 people worldwide and has 135 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information. https://www.kao.com/global/en/

FUJIFILM and POWERED BY FUJIFILM INKJET TECHNOLOGY are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates. X-BAR and the proprietary brand names referenced in this release are trademarks of Kao Collins, Inc.

