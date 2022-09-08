Fujifilm Introduces FUJIFILM X-H2 mirrorless digital camera

Equipped with the new, 40.2MP “X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR” sensor to deliver the highest image quality in the X Series lineup

Valhalla, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of the FUJIFILM X-H2 mirrorless digital camera (X-H2). X-H2 features the new, back-illuminated 40.2MP “X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR” sensor and the high-speed “X-Processor 5”, boasting the highest resolution in the X Series lineup in both stills and videos, as well as becoming the world’s first[1] APS-C camera to enable 8K/30P Apple ProRes internal recording.

“X-H2 joining the flagship X-H family is not only huge for us at Fujifilm, but it is also especially significant for our consumers”, said Victor Ha, vice president of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “X-H2S, which debuted in May, excels in speed, perfect for image makers who create moving content. X-H2 delivers exceptional image resolution and quality that are ideal for those creating images in super-high detail. We listened to our customers and took their feedback to heart, creating this amazing family of X-H cameras that are tailor-made to their distinct specialties.”

Main product features:

New X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 5

The high-resolution 40.2MP sensor of the X-H2 has a unique image-processing algorithm designed to enhance image resolution without compromising the signal to noise ratio, producing astonishing image quality. Exceptional image quality delivered by the new sensor is complemented with advanced features including minimum standard ISO125, and the fastest shutter speed available within the X Series (the electronic shutter has been increased by 2.5 stops from the previous model’s 1/32,000 sec, to 1/180,000 sec). This allows users to leave the aperture wide open in bright or high-contrast conditions such as on a sunny beach or a ski slope, or to instantly freeze motion down to a millisecond.

X-H2 is the first X Series camera featuring the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function, which is ideal for commercial photography and digital archiving applications that need hi-resolution images with flawless color accuracy. Using the camera’s in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism to shift the image sensor with immense precision, 20 reference images are automatically created and later assembled in post-production using the dedicated “Pixel Shift Combiner” software. The result is a 160 Megapixel image, constructed from the total information available from each RGB pixel found on the X-H2’s new X Trans 5 CMOS HR sensor.

X-H2 also supports the HEIF image format, which delivers 10-bit image quality in files up to 30% smaller than standard JPEG files, continuing to expand Fujifilm’s reputation of delivering high-quality images straight out of camera.

Excellent performance for professional video production needs

With the new sensor, 8K movies can be recorded internally at 30P in 4:2:2 10-bit color. X-H2 has a heat-dissipating design — same as the X-H2S — to enable recording of 8K/30P video for up to 30 minutes[2]. X-H2 is also capable of producing high-quality 4K (4K HQ) video, which is oversampled from 8K as it is being recorded internally. The result is an image that makes maximum use of the camera’s high-resolution sensor to record video with optimal image quality.

X-H2 supports three Apple ProRes codecs; ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 LT, with the option to also record ProRes 422 Proxy[3] to help streamline post-production workflows when editing in 8K.

With the help of X-Trans CMOS 5 HR, X-H2 is capable of delivering up to 2x of digital zoom with little-to-no loss in resolution, when recording video in 4K, even with a prime lens attached to the camera.

With Fujifilm’s FUJINON XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR lens, zoom movements seamlessly transition to the digital zoom function when the lens reaches its maximum focal length.

Combined with a compatible HDMI device from Atomos or Blackmagic Design, 12-bit 8K/30P RAW video output from X-H2 can be recorded as Apple ProRes or Blackmagic RAW, while the newly developed F-Log2 flat picture profile expands dynamic range up to 13+ stops, which broadens color-grading options in post-production.

Evolved autofocus (AF) performance to accurately capture details

X-Processor 5 features subject-detection AF based on deep learning technology that automatically detects and tracks a broad and diverse range of subjects, including animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, and trains.

The new, high-resolution sensor offers optimal ability to attain AF-S focus on a subject with high-frequency. Users can easily autofocus accurately in situations where AF-S is typically used, such as landscape and portrait photography. X-H2 also incorporates an AF prediction algorithm which has been improved from that of previous X Series models.

X-H2 is equipped with a focus meter as a manual focus assist during movie recording, allowing for more precise focus adjustment. It can also be used in combination with focus peaking.

The video AF algorithm has been optimized for autofocus accuracy, giving users a sense of confidence in using AF while filming 8K video.

Hardware and workflow that support users’ content creation experience

A 5-axis in-body IBIS[4], made possible by X-Processor 5 and a sensing control function, gives the freedom to handhold in conditions that previously may have required support. In addition, the IBIS function enables the image sensor to be precisely shifted, for the camera’s Pixel Shift Multi Shot function.

X-H2 is equipped with a high-magnification and high-definition 5.76-million-dot EVF with 0.8x magnification. It boasts a smooth refresh frame rate of approximately 120fps and offers significant control over parallax and distortion which typically occurs when an eye position becomes displaced while using the viewfinder.

The body design is the same as X-H2S. With 79 weather-sealed points offering a high level of dust and moisture resistance, X-H2 is built to withstand the rigors of daily professional use and operate as normal in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). The top panel LCD screen, adjustable AF ON button,1.62 million-dot vari-angle LCD monitor, and an independent movie recording button support comfortable operability.

X-H2 has one CFexpress™ Type B memory card slot and one UHS-II SD memory card slot. CFexpress Type B cards[5] are needed to realize the full potential of X-H2’s professional video performance.

X-H2S / X-H2 can be combined with the file transmitter “FT-XH” to enable wired and wireless LAN tethered video recording[6]. Up to four X-H2S / X-H2 cameras can be connected simultaneously to enable the following operations from a computer browser:

Check and adjust camera settings for each camera

Simultaneously start and stop video recording for all cameras

Save, load, and copy camera settings[7]

Optional accessories:

VG-XH – Vertical battery grip (for the X-H2S / X-H2)

This vertical battery grip is dust and moisture–resistant and is designed to operate at temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). It operates with two of Fujifilm’s NP-W235 high-capacity batteries.

The grip’s button layout is designed to provide optimal operability whether holding the camera vertically or horizontally.

FT-XH File transmitter (for the X-H2S / X-H2)

This file transmitter features wired LAN connectivity and high-speed wireless communications capability, essential for in-studio tethered content creation or for creating sports/media content. It can also be used as a vertical grip with two of Fujifilm’s NP-W235 high-capacity batteries.

It can be combined with the X-H2S / X-H2 to support the following communication specifications: FTP data transfer by wired LAN / wireless LAN / USB Smartphone tethering. Tethered shooting by wired LAN / wireless LAN. Remote recording function by wired LAN / wireless LAN; capable of controlling up to four X-H2S / X-H2 cameras from a browser at the same time.



FAN-001 Cooling fan (for the X-H2S / X-H2)

Specifically designed for the X-H2S / X-H2 to facilitate extended video recording and operation in high temperatures.

The fan can be attached to the rear of the camera body without a cable, supplying power and extending continuous video recording time as the camera heats up and otherwise when operating in high temperatures, thereby eliminating concerns of heat-related camera shutdown.

CVR-XH Cover kit (for the X-H2S / X-H2)

This cover kit for the X-H2S / X-H2 protects various terminals on the camera. Items included in the kit: 1 x Sync terminal cover 1 x Hot shoe cover 1 x File transmitter / vertical battery grip terminal cover 1 x Cooling fan terminal cover 1 x Memory card slot cover



Pricing and Availability

FUJIFILM X-H2 mirrorless digital camera is expected to be available late September 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,999.95 USD ($2,550 CDN) for the camera body and $2,499.95 USD ($3,200 CDN) for the X-H2 digital camera with XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens kit.

Pricing and expected availability for X-H2 accessories are as follows:

VG-XH Vertical Battery Grip: Available now at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $399.99 USD and $515 CAD.

FT-XH File Transmitter: Expected to be available in late October 2022 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $999.99 USD and $1,280 CAD.

FAN-001 Cooling Fan: Available now at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $199.99 USD and $260 CAD.

CVR-XH Cover Kit: Available now at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19.99 USD and $26 CAD.

Apple ProRes™ is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

CFexpress™ is a trademark or registered trademark of the CompactFlash Association

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

[1] Based on market availability as of September 8, 2022, per FUJIFILM Corporation data. [2] Achievable when recording video at 25℃ from a cool start, with the auto power-off, temperature set at “High,” bitrate of 100Mbps, using the VG-XH vertical battery grip and three batteries. The recording duration depends on remaining battery charge and the type and capacity of the memory card used. When the X-H2 main unit heats up, video filming will automatically be terminated and be unavailable pending cool down. [3] Not available in 8K/30P or in 8K/25P. [4] When used specifically with the FUJINON XF35mmF1.4 R lens. [5] See the Fujifilm website for a list of verified compatible cards. [6] Update to the latest firmware is required for X-H2S when using this function. [7] Camera settings can be saved to computer or tablet device and can be loaded from computer or tablet device.