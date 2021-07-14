Fujifilm Launches Virtual Hospital to Showcase that it’s Comprehensive Healthcare Portfolio is Committed to Enhancing Patient Care

Lexington, Mass., USA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fujifilm today announced the launch of the Fujifilm Virtual Hospital. The virtual hospital presents visitors with an interactive environment where they can view and learn about Fujifilm’s robust portfolio of healthcare solutions, and discover how the company’s diagnostic, treatment and research technologies advance the entire continuum of patient care.

The launch of the Virtual Hospital follows the completion of Fujifilm’s acquisition of Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging business, now called FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. Today, Fujifilm’s robust medical systems portfolio includes a comprehensive product lineup covering CT, MRI, fluoroscopy, digital radiography, women’s health, ultrasound, systems integration, endoscopy and endosurgery, enterprise imaging, assisted reproductive technology, cell culture media, cell therapy development, In-Vitro diagnostics (IVD), and investigational drug development.

“With a steadfast mission to never stop innovating for a healthier world, Fujifilm continues to make major strides in expanding our depth and breadth in healthcare, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and our patients,” Hidetoshi Izawa, Vice President of Modality Solutions and In-Vitro Diagnostics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., and Executive Vice President of Business integration at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “As our ways of interacting continue to evolve as a result of COVID-19, our Fujifilm Virtual Hospital creates a unique experience to introduce our full portfolio of solutions and services, access clinical and educational content and understand the interconnectivity of our healthcare solutions.”

On the initial opening of the Fujifilm Virtual Hospital, a helpful pop-up with instructions will help visitors navigate a self-guided tour of the Virtual Hospital. Visitors can also request a virtual or in-person demonstration to learn more about specific offerings by clicking on contact us on any of the product detail pages.

Users can explore the interactive Fujifilm Virtual Hospital today by clicking here.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It’s ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm’s in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com/.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

