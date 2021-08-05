Fujifilm Presents Comprehensive Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at the 2021 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Conference

Company to showcase new enterprise-wide, zero-footprint platform, Synapse 7x, Advancements in AI, and Key Clinical Partnership

Lexington, MASS., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. , a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, will showcase Synapse® 7x, the company’s next-generation PACS image visualization platform, which unites radiology, mammography, cardiology and enterprise imaging through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer. In addition, the company will showcase its portfolio of Synapse® Enterprise Imaging solutions at the 2021 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ( HIMSS ) Conference booth #3837, held August 9 – 13, 2021 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

“As a leading pioneer in healthcare and enterprise imaging, we continue to innovate our Synapse portfolio to empower real-time collaboration across all imaging areas,” says Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “At HIMSS 2021, we look forward to presenting Synapse 7x, a convergence of our server-side technology that now covers many different areas of diagnostic visualization and enterprise viewing, developed to transform access and workflow for physicians and a game changer for IT professionals. We are also excited to show the many innovations to our Enterprise Information system, with many new tools for large radiology practices to improve operational efficiencies, and deliver optimal patient engagement.”

Synapse® Enterprise Imaging

New to HIMSS this year, Synapse 7x is Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise imaging solution that unifies the products within the company’s Synapse portfolio — including Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, 3D Advanced Visualization, VNA and Fujifilm’s AI-enabled platform REiLI® — on one common viewing platform.

Synapse 7x takes Fujifilm’s robust server-side technology a step further — covering all imaging areas — allowing for secure and immediate interaction with images regardless of dataset size. A key benefit of Fujifilm’s enterprise-wide server-side technology for IT professionals is that they can scale and manage growth in the data center without the hassle of desktop client management and managing multiple vendor imaging solutions. In addition, they can reduce storage silos of departmental systems and provide support on a single platform across the enterprise.

REiLI Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI for Intracranial Hemorrhage (ICH)

The company’s artificial intelligence platform, REiLI , will be available for demonstration in the Fujifilm booth. REiLI is an open, vendor-neutral platform that delivers AI and machine learning algorithms through Synapse 7x’s diagnostic applications. Healthcare organizations can launch a host of self-owned, Fujifilm-developed, or third-party algorithms through Fujifilm’s open AI platform, enabling insights directly within the diagnostic workflow.

Today, REiLI is in clinical use by Dr. Choudhri , Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology and Assistant Director of Radiology at Capital Health in Pennington, NJ. Dr. Choudhri is using REiLI to enable MaxQ AI’s Accipio Suite, which provides automatic and rapid identification and prioritization of suspected ICH for potential stroke patients.

In addition, University Radiology Group ( URG ) located throughout New Jersey, is leveraging REiLI to access ScreenPoint Medical ’s Transpara – the world’s first dedicated breast AI decision support solution for 2D and 3D mammography. Mammographers at URG access Transpara through Fujifilm’s REiLI platform to support their detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

“Fujifilm has been a key enterprise imaging partner of ours for 15 years, so exploring the capabilities of their AI platform was a natural next step in our collaborative journey to improving patient care,” says Richard Epstein, M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, University Radiology Group. “We are now using REiLI and Transpara in four of our mammography centers and are looking forward to expanding across all of our centers next quarter.”

URG prioritized mammography in their exploration of AI because 2D and 3D breast imaging tend to be high volume studies. Epstein continues, “mammography lends itself to earlier adoption when it comes to Artificial Intelligence, because there is a long history of people already using computer aided diagnosis, so it was a natural advancement to provide our mammographers with this technology to support their diagnostic workflows.”

Inspirata Partnership

At HIMSS 2021, Fujifilm is also showcasing its new commercial partnership with Inspirata, a cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider, which will enable Fujifilm to supply, integrate, and service Inspirata’s Dynamyx ™ product in the United States market. Dynamyx ™ is an open, vendor-agnostic workflow solution that incorporates digital pathology into Fujifilm’s Synapse Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), and overall enterprise imaging portfolio, enabling the integration of pathology images directly into a patient’s health record.

For more information or to book your HIMSS 2021 demo with Fujifilm, visit https://himss.fujimed.com

