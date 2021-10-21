Fujifilm Showcases Comprehensive Radiation Oncology Portfolio at ASTRO 2021

Breaking News
During the tradeshow, Fujifilm computed tomography customer, UroPartners, will Host its Grand Opening of its Oncology Center, allowing guests to tour its facility and radiation oncology technology

Lexington, Mass., USA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, announced today the company will exhibit its radiation oncology portfolio at the 2021 American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting held October 24-26, 2021 at the McCormick Place West in Chicago.

Also during the tradeshow, UroPartners, a leading urology practice in Illinois and customer of Fujifilm’s Persona CT, will be hosting the Grand Opening of its oncology center at its Gurnee location on Tuesday, October 26 to show visitors its state-of-the-art oncology center and discuss its success with the Persona CT computed tomography (CT) system for oncology treatment planning. ASTRO attendees who are interested in learning about UroPartners Grand Opening should visit Fujifilm’s booth in advance of October 26 to learn more.

“As the number of new cancer cases increase, it’s critical that care teams have access to advanced radiation oncology solutions to enable a more precise diagnosis and ensure their patients receive accurate treatments in a comfortable environment,” said Rick Banner, Sr. Director of Marketing, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas. “Leading medical facilities, like UroPartners, look to Fujifilm’s unique radiation oncology offerings to increase patient comfort and enable physicians to see more, to help make accurate target delineation and determine the best treatment plan.”  

At Booth #1772, Fujifilm will showcase:

  • The Persona CT, a leading-edge CT system with an 85-cm bore that offers advanced oncology simulation and general radiography imaging capabilities. Clinical benefits include a 128-slice image count as compared with an 8- or 16-image slice count of traditional scanners, which helps deliver clear, high-resolution images every time. The system also features Metal Artifact Reduction (MAR), a projection-based reconstruction technique that automatically identifies areas affected by highly attenuating objects and reconstructs improved images for increased clinical confidence. In the coming months, the Persona CT will have a new 1.7 software release and new body-conforming CT biopsy grids to help increase treatment placement accuracy.
  • The Persona CT console, an intuitive single display console designed for optimized workflow
  • Raysearch Raystation workspace for Treatment Planning workflow
  • Advanced laser technology ensures extreme precision for radiation oncology, down to the exact pinpoint operation with either Sun Nuclear (Gammex) or LAP laser systems, setting the standard for precise patient alignment.
  • Pre-Recorded Webinar: Dr. Yashbir Mehta, a radiation oncologist with UroPartners, will discuss his experience with change in treatment plans related to CT Simulation improvements in image quality.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s presence at ASTRO 2021 and to schedule an on-site meeting, please click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

