Fujifilm to Showcase Expanded Medical Imaging Portfolio at the RSNA 2021 Conference

Broad portfolio of imaging technology empowers clinicians to access the entire patient picture

Lexington, Mass., USA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation announced it will showcase its portfolio of medical imaging solutions at the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference, booth #1911, held November 28 – December 2, 2021 at McCormick Place West in Chicago. This is the company’s first RSNA exhibition since integrating FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and Hitachi Healthcare Americas on October 1, 2021. The new combined organization – now operating under name FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation – brings together the strengths of each company’s innovative product portfolios and talented employees to shape the future of diagnostic care.

For the first time at RSNA, attendees will get to experience Fujifilm’s latest advancements in digital radiography, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound technologies, including:

MRI features Velocity, our brand new high-field scanner. Velocity combines the unmatched patient benefits of true open MRI with high performance integrated RF coils and cutting-edge reconstruction technology to deliver short exam times and excellent image quality. Echelon Oval 1.5T blends the widest patient aperture (74cm), dockable feet-first patient management system, fast gradients and 32 channel RF for patient friendly, high performance results. Fujifilm MRI offers differentiation and high performance to freestanding and hospital-based imaging services.

Digital radiography with the introduction of the FDR D-EVO III G80i, Fujifilm’s newest long length detector suited for supine, OR spine, leg exams and traditional upright long length exams, the availability of the FDR D-EVO III cesium detectors in the U.S., and the release of the FDR Visionary Suite with new power assist, which makes manual tube movements ultra-light and easy. *FDR D-EVO III G80i will be available in the US upon completion of regulatory requirements.

Computed tomography with the SCENARIA View. Fujifilm will showcase its latest advancement in CT Cardiac Motion Correction, Cardio StillShot, which can dramatically reduce artifacts resulting from rapid and irregular patient heart rates to produce clearer images. *Cardio StillShot is not available for sale in the US, subject to being cleared by FDA.

Advancements in Fluoroscopy with new product launches for the Persona CS, a compact C-arm designed for operating room procedures and the FDR CROSS, a unique two-in-one fluoroscopy and portable x-ray system. The FDR CROSS is battery powered and available with multiple detector sizes, perfect for the ER, ICU and other mobile uses.

Ultrasound for guidance and diagnostics with the ARIETTA 750, ARIETTA 65 and ARIETTA Precision models, showcasing Fujifilm’s latest advancements in ultrasound technologies geared for women’s health, cardiology and radiology, as well as surgery.

“Image quality and patient-focused reliability has been at the very core of Fujifilm’s history for more than 85 years,” said Henry Izawa, president and CEO of FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re looking forward to meeting with RSNA attendees in-person this year, and to demonstrate how Fujifilm is bringing the newest imaging technology to empower clinicians to expand what they see and understand as we help visualize the entire patient picture.”

At booth #1911, Fujifilm will also exhibit the following cutting-edge modality solutions, including:

The Persona CT, Fujifilm’s 85cm bore CT system with 64/128 slice imaging. The premium dual use system is optimally designed for simplified precision and patient comfort in radiology and oncology treatment planning.

Fujifilm’s Persona C Mobile Fluoroscopy System, an advanced c-arm solution for a broad range of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the Persona RF PREMIUM, a multi-purpose RF system that provides full general radiographic room capabilities along with conventional real-time imaging for skeletal, digestive, urinary, respiratory, reproductive systems; or specific organs; including the heart, lung and kidneys.

Women’s health with Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system with Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) and patented comfort paddles designed to more-comfortably adapt to individual breast shape and minimize pinch points. Pending 510(k) clearance, the ASPIRE Cristalle will feature dual energy procedures, that capture images consecutively under two different tube voltage conditions during one compression. It then creates and displays a subtraction image of the high energy and low energy images. This imaging technique is used when performing Contrast Enhanced Mammography procedures.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

