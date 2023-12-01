Annual awards honor individuals and organizations for achievements in innovation in a range of categories across law firms, legal departments and technology providers

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms with solutions spanning new business intake to practice management to e-billing and more, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist in three provider categories for the fourth annual Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. Fulcrum is recognized as a finalist for the 2024 awards in the following areas:

Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI)

Legal Operations

Practice Management Innovation

Fulcrum’s Snap Direct empowers clients in the cloud with smart solutions for new business intake, e-billing, matter pricing, management reporting, human capital management and more. In both the non-AI best emerging technology and the legal operations award categories, Fulcrum is recognized for its innovative RAPIDx™ solution which is redefining the way legal services are sourced, managed and transacted.

RAPIDx provides a foundation for the future of legal spend management through a unique network of leading corporate legal departments and global legal service providers that eliminates intermediaries. The platform enables law firms and their clients to transact business like other modern enterprise verticals through the delivery of a standardized and transparent approach to managing legal matters.

“From its first introduction, RAPIDx has generated significant interest among several blue-chip companies and prominent law firms, and early adopters continue to share overwhelmingly positive feedback. Users recognize the platform’s ability to modernize and fundamentally change the landscape of legal service provision, from sourcing through delivery and payment,” says Fulcrum GT founder and CEO Ahmed Shaaban. “RAPIDx represents the future legal supply chain and the path to effortless efficiency. I am exceptionally proud of the work our team has done to bring this innovative solution to market this year.”

Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards finalists were selected from an extensive list of nominees and are now being evaluated by an external panel of judges to determine the winner of each category. Winners will be announced during an in-person awards ceremony on January 29, 2024, during the 2024 Legalweek conference in New York.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Fulcrum GT

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com