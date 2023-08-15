Following three years of strong revenue growth and international expansion, Fulcrum GT joins the prestigious list for the first time, ranking in upper half of America’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. revealed today that Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms, Snap Direct , ranks No. 2417 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking is among companies in 32 different industry verticals and against significant competition across the most impressive private businesses in the U.S.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored and thrilled to have achieved this remarkable milestone of making it onto the Inc. 5000 list. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our commitment to driving innovation in the tech industry.” – Ahmed Shaaban, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Fulcrum GT

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently, and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations post go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long-term to provide support, advice, and assistance. With more than 26 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

