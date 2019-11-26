Fulcrum Partners Launches Its First #GivingTuesday Campaign

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Partners executive benefits advisory announces its participation in GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. Scheduled for December 3, 2019, the movement is built on the principle of charitably sharing time, talents or abundance with others. As first-time participants in the event, Fulcrum Partners is inviting others to join them in making charitable donations to one or more of the nine 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations listed in this announcement or to give to any of the thousands of other nonprofits that are registered participants in GivingTuesday.

“What we are asking is simple,” said Fulcrum Partners Managing Director, Tom Chisholm . “On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, click on one or more of the links in this press release and make a donation. Last year, GivingTuesday raised roughly $380 Million for charities around the world.”

Donations made on GivingTuesday are made directly to the participating organization. Included in the thousands of registered nonprofit organizations participating in GivingTuesday are nine identified for this year as organizations individuals at Fulcrum Partners currently support or have supported previously. Each hyperlink below takes you directly to an online donation webpage on the organization’s website.

Daniel Kids (https://www.danielkids.org/donate/give-now/)

Luis Palau Association (luispalauassociation.givingfuel.com/give)

Arlington Soccer Association (www.arlingtonsoccer.com/get-involved/)

Feeding Children Everywhere (iam.feedingchildreneverywhere.com/give/90370/#!/donation/checkout)

The Jobs Partnership of Florida (www.jobspartnership.org/donate-form/)

World Bicycle Relief (https://worldbicyclerelief.org/donate/)

The Painted Turtle (www.thepaintedturtle.org/donate)

Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/)

USA Triathlon Foundation (https://usatriathlonfoundation.org/pages/make-a-donation)

“Following Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday and CyberMonday shopping sprees, Giving Tuesday is well timed to remind us all of our responsibility to share generously and charitably with others,” said Fulcrum Partners Managing Director, Steve Broadbent .

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Created in 2012, GivingTuesday is held annually on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The global event runs for 24 hours and begins in each city at midnight local time. Each year, hundreds of millions of people worldwide are involved in the initiative. In monitoring the event, 40 global data labs work with partners across sectors and borders to better analyze and understand the drivers and impacts of generosity, explore giving behaviors and patterns and the use of data to inspire greater giving.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org)

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

CONTACT:

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

[email protected]