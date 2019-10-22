Fulcrum Partners Supports Feeding Children Everywhere

FCE is committed to providing healthy meals to those in need. Fulcrum Partners executive benefits supports Feeding Children Everywhere FCE

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the commitment of Co-Founder and Managing Director, G. Scott Cahill, Fulcrum Partners, LLC is a supporter of Feeding Children Everywhere (FGE). Dedicated to sustainability, Feeding Children Everywhere offers a Full Cart program to help working individuals and families extend their grocery budget and provide career services, international development, domestic meal distribution, disaster relief and micro farming initiatives.

FGE describes its mission as a commitment to providing healthy meals to those in need, to sustainability and to making each giver’s contribution truly matter. In 2018 alone, FGE saw 83,242 volunteers package 15,952,172 meals at 342 Hunger Projects for children and families in need. Over the past eight years, FGE has helped distribute 108,994,703 meals to children and families worldwide.

Scott Cahill said, “In supporting FCE, my wife Joanie and I know that not only are we helping provide children and adults in need with nutritious food, we are doing so by working with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is transparent in its process and truly dedicated to sustainable initiatives. FCE provides a program that connects working families with life-changing resources and helps them take control of their future.”

Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading executive benefits consultancies. With more than $7 billion in assets under management, Fulcrum Partners is led by a team of thirteen managing directors who average more than 31 years in executive compensation and benefits consulting.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

CONTACT:

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f841536-ec43-4101-9d4c-422ae574e82d