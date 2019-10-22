Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fulcrum Partners Supports Feeding Children Everywhere

Fulcrum Partners Supports Feeding Children Everywhere

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FCE is committed to providing healthy meals to those in need.

Fulcrum Partners executive benefits supports Feeding Children Everywhere FCE

Fulcrum Partners executive benefits supports Feeding Children Everywhere FCE

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the commitment of Co-Founder and Managing Director, G. Scott Cahill, Fulcrum Partners, LLC is a supporter of Feeding Children Everywhere (FGE). Dedicated to sustainability, Feeding Children Everywhere offers a Full Cart program to help working individuals and families extend their grocery budget and provide career services, international development, domestic meal distribution, disaster relief and micro farming initiatives.

FGE describes its mission as a commitment to providing healthy meals to those in need, to sustainability and to making each giver’s contribution truly matter. In 2018 alone, FGE saw 83,242 volunteers package 15,952,172 meals at 342 Hunger Projects for children and families in need. Over the past eight years, FGE has helped distribute 108,994,703 meals to children and families worldwide.

Scott Cahill said, “In supporting FCE, my wife Joanie and I know that not only are we helping provide children and adults in need with nutritious food, we are doing so by working with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is transparent in its process and truly dedicated to sustainable initiatives. FCE provides a program that connects working families with life-changing resources and helps them take control of their future.”

Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading executive benefits consultancies. With more than $7 billion in assets under management, Fulcrum Partners is led by a team of thirteen managing directors who average more than 31 years in executive compensation and benefits consulting.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

CONTACT:
Bruce Brownell
904.296.2563
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f841536-ec43-4101-9d4c-422ae574e82d

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.