ATLANTA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fulcrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FULC). The lawsuit alleges Fulcrum made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of the Company’s drug candidate, FTX-6058, showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; and (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects.

If you bought shares of Fulcrum between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/fulcrum/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 27, 2023.

