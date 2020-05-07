Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973

International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162

Conference ID: 8297069

Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406

An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

