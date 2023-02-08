CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a virtual presentation at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.
The webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter @FulcrumTx and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Investors:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608
Media:
Dee Smith
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
dsmith@fulcrumtx.com
202-746-1324
