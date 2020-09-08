Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is advancing losmapimod to Phase 3 for the treatment of COVID-19. Fulcrum also anticipates filing an IND in the third quarter with initiation of a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2020 with FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Contact:
Christi Waarich
Director, Investor Relations and
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
617-651-8664

Stephanie Ascher
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
212-362-1200

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.