Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is advancing losmapimod to Phase 3 for the treatment of COVID-19. Fulcrum also anticipates filing an IND in the third quarter with initiation of a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2020 with FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

