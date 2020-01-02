Breaking News
Home / Top News / Full Agenda Released for Sustainability Symposium 2020

Full Agenda Released for Sustainability Symposium 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Thought leaders will gather for a ground-breaking conference on the nexus of sustainability and social equality in Las Vegas on January 20.

Lake City, Colo., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martin Luther King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” That’s why Green Builder Media’s fourth annual Sustainability Symposium 2020, scheduled on January 20, Martin Luther King Day, will focus on the nexus between sustainability, social equality, and financial abundance. Following is the remarkable lineup of luminaries leading the transition to a sustainable future and their session topics: 

  • Andrew Winston, Global Sustainability Expert and Author of Green to Gold and The Big Pivot, will speak about sustainability strategies for a changing world;
  • Rhianna Gunn Wright, Co-Author of Green New Deal and former Policy Director for New Consensus, will deliver “Climate Action Now,” a session focusing on the fundamentals of the Green New Deal;
  • Ed Mazria, founder of Architecture 2030 and internationally recognized architect, author, and educator, will lead the session, “Getting to Zero: The Urgency of Zero Emissions”;
  • Building industry experts Sam Rashkin, Department of Energy Chief Architect, and Gene Myers, Founder/CEO Thrive Home Builders, will address how to deliver sustainability;
  • Dr. Javon Johnson, Director of African American & African Diaspora studies at UNLV, will deliver a spoken word performance; and
  • Heidi Harmon, Mayor of San Luis Obispo, and Kalpana Kotagal, Civil Rights & Employment Litigation Partner at Cohen Milstein and co-author of the “Inclusion Rider,” will host the session, “Sustainability for All: The Nexus Between Sustainability and Social Justice.”

Event In a Nutshell: 

What: Sustainability Symposium 2020

When: January 20, one day before the start of Design & Construction Week

Where: Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV Campus

How: Click here to learn more and register. 

The Sustainability Symposium 2020 is made possible by generous sponsors: Mitsubishi Electric Trane, DuPont, Jinko Solar, Trane Technologies, and Zappos.

In addition to the symposium, Green Builder Media is hosting a special gala dinner the night before the event (January 19) to celebrate the winners of its annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards—a group of building professionals and manufacturers who have solved for many sustainability issues the building industry faces today. Click here for more information on the Gala Dinner. (Click here to learn more about the awards program.) 

PRESS PASSES ARE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH THE SUSTAINABILITY SYMPOSIUM AND THE GALA DINNER. Contact: Cati O’Keefe, [email protected] 

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

Attachments

  • ss logo_1574270571270
  • 1575311901622_2020_Sustainability_Symposium_500x417
CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
5135320185
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.