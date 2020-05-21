Full House Resorts Announces Reopening of Its Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) announced that it has reopened its Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi. The Silver Slipper is the Company’s largest property, contributing approximately 44% of the Company’s consolidated net revenues in 2019.

The Company continues to work closely with its various regulators and government leaders on the reopening of its other properties. It continues to expect that all of its properties will have reopened by mid-June.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Full House and its officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding the expected timing for the reopening of our various casinos. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include, without limitation, actions taken, or to be taken, by government officials in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, delays to our reopening plans, temporary shutdowns, travel restrictions, social distancing and shelter-in place orders. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect Full House’s financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports Full House files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com.

