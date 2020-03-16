Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FULL HOUSE RESORTS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS RISING STAR CASINO RESORT IN INDIANA

FULL HOUSE RESORTS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS RISING STAR CASINO RESORT IN INDIANA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) announced today that, pursuant to an order from the Indiana Gaming Commission, it will temporarily suspend operations at its Rising Star Casino Resort on March 16, 2020 for a period of at least two weeks.   

The Company has also temporarily paused construction of its new parking garage at Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, which is still early in the construction phase.

“These are challenging times.  Our primary concern has always been the health and well-being of our guests and employees,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts.  “We know of no instances of COVID-19 at any of our resorts. However, we understand the magnitude of this public health emergency and the necessity to take certain actions. We look forward to welcoming back all of our guests and employees as soon as possible.”

Continued Mr. Lee, “As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $29.9 million in cash and equivalents.  Approximately $15 million of this amount was designated for construction of the parking garage and approximately $10 million is used in daily operations.  In these uncertain times, the Company chose to pause construction of its parking garage out of an abundance of caution. We intend to resume construction if and when conditions warrant.”

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain statements by Full House and its officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and our expectations regarding the reopening of Rising Star and the length of time the IGC will require casinos in the state to remain closed. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include, without limitation, disruptions in our operations and loss of revenue due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus; general macroeconomic conditions; changes in guest visitation or spending patterns due to health or other concerns; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect Full House’s financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports Full House files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.
Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization.  Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FHResorts.

CONTACT: Lewis Fanger
Full House Resorts
(702) 221-7800
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.