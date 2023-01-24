Palmetto Publishing’s latest sci-fi fantasy leaves readers on the edge of their seats
Yesterday Forever
Charleston, SC, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This story chronicles the journey of a man named Adam who is reliving his life. He recalls his childhood and meeting the woman who would later become his wife, only to lose her and their newborn child in a car accident. Angry over his devastating loss, Adam tries to punish God for taking his wife and child and, in turn, is destined to live forever without anything changing.
After 350 years, Adam has experienced numerous world changes, including a world war and humans building cities in the clouds. However, Adam stays on the earth, attempting to help those left behind to survive. During his travels, he meets a family who he spends a significant amount of time helping and, in doing so, gets to know them better. As he does so, he falls in love with one of the family members, Loni, but over time is separated from her. Heartbroken and determined to find her, Adam spends years searching for her. And the pattern of Adam’s life repeats itself . . .
Yesterday Forever is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Robert Goodman, please visit any of his social media platforms.
