Full-Service Marketing Agency Roger West Celebrates 13th Anniversary 

TAMPA, Fla., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roger West , a full-service digital marketing agency, has reached a milestone as the company celebrates 13 years of delivering creative and innovative services to clients across the country.

Roger West Creative & Code blends a full suite of creative services with marketing fundamentals to deliver web design, paid media advertising, brand development, creative services, digital marketing, and more to a rapidly growing stable of clients in multiple industries, from hospitality to healthcare. The ability to bring creative production and web development together under one roof was the motivation and founding principle of Roger West when CEO Michael Westafer founded the agency 13 years ago.

Roger West is celebrating additional milestones this year. The agency was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Tampa by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for the second consecutive year in a row and was honored by DesignRush as a Top Digital Marketing Agency in Florida .

The agency experienced more than 135 percent revenue growth in 2019 and recently moved into a new office on West Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa to accommodate its growing team. Roger West also nearly doubled its employee base over the last 12 months, including the addition of Jennie Treby, a 20-year marketing veteran, as agency President . Jared Cordes, previously Director of Accounts was promoted to Vice President of Client Services to oversee client accounts and project delivery.

“During these challenging times, we are grateful to have reasons to celebrate,” says Michael Westafer, Roger West founder and CEO.

“I am especially proud of the culture we’ve built and the passion and dedication our team brings to every client relationship. As we set our sights on year 14, we are excited to continuing to deliver the services our clients need to navigate change, grow and succeed over the long-term.”

About Roger West

Roger West , founded in 2007, is an award-winning, digital marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The digital marketing agency meets at the intersection of creative and code, delivering innovative web and marketing solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. In 2019, the agency was listed as a top digital agency by DesignRush and Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Roger West offers a full suite of services ranging from paid media advertising, website development, creative services, digital marketing, and more. For more information on Roger West, visit www.rogerwest.com .

