Full Service Research Agency, IFF, Selects Deltek ERP to Improve Visibility & Financial Processes

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that IFF – one of the U.K.’s leading research firms – has selected Deltek’s enterprise resource planning solution to improve visibility and control across its entire business and project portfolio. Deltek’s integrated ERP is purpose-built with projects at its core to deliver the business agility, transparency and control needed by modern project-centric organisations.

Based in London, England, IFF offers a full suite of social and market research services to a varied client base. The business is structured into teams which specialise in different sectors, each of which originates in public policy and administration but now reaches out to the private sector. These sectors include learning & skills, financial services, business & enterprise, regulations, employment & benefits, professional services and health & wellbeing.

As IFF’s project and client portfolio continued to expand, its incumbent system was unable to provide real-time visibility and granularity of reporting required by both project managers and business management. To meet the demands of its changing business, IFF initiated an extensive vendor search in Spring of 2017, identifying a potential 13 ERP vendors in its long list. With the assistance of specialist advisor, Gradient Consulting, a series of detailed demonstrations and business process discovery sessions were conducted, with Deltek emerging as the preferred ERP partner.

In connecting all core business processes – from customer relationship management, project and resource planning, to financial management and reconciliation – Deltek’s integrated project-based ERP platform seamlessly connects people, processes, and information. The key success factors for IFF when selecting its new ERP included: providing greater visibility to all decision makers through reporting and dashboards; improving forecasting of resource and revenue; reducing the complexity and time taken on revenue recognition; and reducing the reliance on spreadsheets and legacy databases.

“As one of the largest and fastest growing independent research agencies in the U.K., possessing robust and reliable company insight is crucial. As our business expands, it is extremely important that our ERP system keeps pace to optimise internal process and enable us to continually provide a better service to our clients. From our detailed assessment of ERP vendors, Deltek stood apart from competitors due to its strong references within the market research sector, thorough understanding of our requirements, and commitment to deliver work that truly makes a difference,” said Jan Shury, Managing Director at IFF.

“IFF approached its ERP selection with a clear set of both functional requirements and key outcomes and metrics which will constitute success. We are thrilled that the depth of our solution’s functionality, our industry expertise and our positive customer references have resulted in Deltek being selected as its ERP partner to underpin their systems transformation,” said Fergus Gilmore, Deltek’s VP and Managing Director, U.K. & Central Europe.

About IFF

IFF Research illuminates the world for organisations, businesses and individuals, helping them to make better-informed decisions.

Established in 1965, IFF combine their in-depth knowledge of the issues faced by clients with a full range of data collection methodologies to ensure the success of each project.

About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms and other project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 22,000 organisations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimise resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek – Know more. Do more.® www.deltek.com

