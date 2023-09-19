Pasadena, CA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuller Seminary has announced that its recently concluded Transforming Hope comprehensive campaign brought in just over $193 million, far exceeding the five-year, $150 million goal.

Of the total, more than $155 million was in gifts and pledges, while about $38 million was estate gifts earmarked for Fuller. The seminary’s donor count increased during the campaign’s run as did the number of alumni who gave.

“We’re thrilled to have surpassed our goal. We faced several challenges along the way—including a global pandemic—but this shows that people believe in Fuller and its work of equipping Christians for God’s work in the world,” said Mary Andringa, who chaired the Campaign Steering Committee and is a member of Fuller’s Board of Trustees. “This moves us closer to carrying out Fuller’s larger strategic vision and allows us to provide even more people with Fuller’s distinct brand of theological education.”

The money raised will be used to provide student scholarships, increase faculty support, aid Fuller’s innovative centers and institutes, improve facilities and technology, and provide resources for unforeseen emergencies and where needed most.

“We celebrate God’s faithfulness through the many people who joined the Transforming Hope campaign, and their tremendous generosity, raising over $193 million in our comprehensive effort,” said Fuller President David Emmanuel Goatley, who was installed in January 2023. “We rejoice in tremendous gratitude for each individual and institution that reached deep to make this success possible. We are thrilled by the support received through new pledges and gifts, total cash received, and new alumni and donors. The generosity of our partners empowers us to enlarge our capacities to serve degree-seeking students, innovative programs and centers, and learners in the church and society. This success inspires us to redouble our efforts in providing more scholarships, supporting faculty, enhancing centers, and upgrading facilities, enabling us to fulfill Fuller’s strategic vision. We are witnessing the transformative power of hope and celebrating God’s faithfulness in our journey.”

His predecessor, President Emeritus Mark Labberton, played a pivotal role during the campaign, attending dozens of meetings to share information about the Fuller of the future. “I can only thank the many donors and patrons that share in the vision and mission of Fuller,” he said. “What a privilege to witness again and again the joy of giving, whatever their capacity. They are convinced that what Fuller offers is distinct and urgent, and want to be a part of it. We are so grateful.”

