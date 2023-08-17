Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FullThrottle Technologies, LLC (“fullthrottle.ai”), an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, curate, and target audiences, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Advertising Measurement Platform” award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

“With fullthrottle.ai, businesses can not only build valuable first-party data, but they can also measure marketing activation with unprecedented accuracy. Businesses rarely have insight into which channels and marketing efforts lead to real transactions. fullthrottle.ai changes this and, therefore, is our pick for ‘Best Advertising Measurement Platform’,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Their patented identity resolution features, first-party data generation capabilities, AI-powered buyer propensity insights, and first-of-its-kind content performance optimization technology offer a powerful and innovative solution for businesses looking to leverage first-party data and AI-powered insights to improve their marketing efforts, increase ROI, and drive business growth.”

fullthrottle.ai helps businesses build first-party data household audiences without relying on cookies, mobile ad IDs, or IP addresses. Their proprietary technology identifies and resolves shoppers across multiple devices into real in-market addressable households. This end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology facilitates audience identification, marketing, and measurement across all mediums in real-time.

Buyer propensity information powered by AI gives businesses the ability to activate messaging the moment their audience is most receptive. One of the premier features of the platform is its content performance management capability that ties each transaction back to a specific marketing effort. In addition, customer journey segmentation within the platform allows users to see which web pages a customer is visiting within their buyer journey.

“Our solution offers a future-proof and simplified way of handing businesses a clear window into where their most valuable audiences are coming from. We put a premium on recognizing the importance of generating cookieless first-party household data and crafting an open first-party data addressability framework rooted in data democracy,” said Dave Regn, CEO of fullthrottle.ai. “fullthrottle.ai is dedicated to helping clients identify and resolve website visitors into first-party addressable households of real, in-market leads. This award from MarTech Breakthrough affirms that dedication.”

About fullthrottle.ai

fullthrottle.ai is an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company whose proprietary platform and technologies facilitate audience identification, marketing, and measurement across all mediums. As the fastest-growing household-based marketing platform in the industry, fullthrottle.ai is dedicated to helping clients identify and resolve website visitors into first-party addressable households of real, in-market leads.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.