Performance Strategist Blakley Young celebrated for her outstanding achievements in business, community service, and philanthropy

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, curate, and target audiences, is thrilled to announce that Performance Strategist, Blakley Young, has been named a recipient of the Mississippi Business Journal’s prestigious 2023 Top 40 Under 40 award. The award recognizes Mississippi’s most influential and successful young professionals for their outstanding contributions to the business and civic communities.

Blakley’s impressive achievements at fullthrottle.ai include developing a RACI document to streamline roles and responsibilities between teams, and spearheading efforts to evaluate financial data for performance reviews. Her dedication to continuous improvement is evidenced by her assistance in leading an initiative for a Work Based Learning Program.

Outside of her role at fullthrottle.ai, Blakley has demonstrated a strong dedication to community service. She has held leadership positions in the Sanctuary Hospice Junior Auxiliary and has volunteered with the Red Cross. Blakley has also been an active participant in a local blood donation initiative, addressing the critical need for blood supply in her community.

As someone who believes in giving back, Blakley founded a nonprofit to help fund adoptions after facing her own struggle with infertility. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she remains passionate about this cause and continues to dedicate her time and talents to making a difference.

Throughout her career, Blakley has received numerous accolades, including being named Top 40 Under 40 from the North Mississippi Daily Journal twice, recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the New Expectations for Women in Mississippi, and being a finalist for the Mississippi Business Journal’s Woman of the Year and Top 50 Leading Business Women awards.

Blakley’s unwavering dedication to service, both within fullthrottle.ai’s organization and in her community make her a worthy recipient of this important award. Her leadership, innovation, and passion have left an indelible mark on the company, inspiring her colleagues and setting an example for future generations of professionals.

In conjunction with her significant achievements and ongoing commitment to excellence, fullthrottle.ai is proud to support Blakley Young on her well-deserved recognition as one of Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40.

About fullthrottle.ai

fullthrottle.ai is an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company whose proprietary platform and technologies facilitate audience identification, marketing, and measurement across all mediums. Powered by advanced AI, fullthrottle.ai customizes data-driven solutions for agencies, media companies, and brands. For more information, visit https://www.fullthrottle.ai/.

