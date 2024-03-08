Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney behind the high-profile election-interference case in Georgia against former President Trump that she also risks disqualification from, has drawn Democratic and Republican challengers in her re-election bid this fall.

Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton prosecutor and Atlanta city solicitor who lost out to Willis in the 2020 race, announced on X Friday that he has “officially qualified” to run for the position again.

