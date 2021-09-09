FUN.com Spending Half a Million Dollars on Hotels in Mankato to House Seasonal Employees

Breaking News
NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HalloweenCostumes.com (Parent Company: FUN.com) is hiring over 2,250 seasonal employees for this year’s already busy Halloween season. Part of its hiring efforts this year include spending $500,000 on hotels around the area. 

Tom Fallenstein, CEO of HalloweenCostumes.com, says the company needs all the help it can get this year to help fulfill global customer orders for Halloween. This includes providing jobs for those outside of its North Mankato, Minnesota, location. 

“As products continue to quickly fly off the shelves with people starting to prepare for Halloween, we need the extra help in our warehouse and customer service departments to keep up with customer demand. This is where our Halloween Heroes Program comes in,” Fallenstein said. 

The Halloween Heroes Program is paying for employees that live more than 30 miles outside of the North Mankato location to come stay at hotels in the area and work a minimum of 40 hours a week. This is available for residents of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. On top of paying for their hotel rooms for a month, the program pays competitive hourly wages, additional peak paydays/times that can add up to an extra $8 an hour, and prize opportunities. 

Fallenstein says, “This year, we have some really fun prize opportunities lined up to reward our hardworking employees. Some of these prizes include TVs, iPads, AirPods, Yeti coolers, and more.” 

Apply today at FUN.com/hero to get started immediately. For any questions, please call 507-386-8330. 

To qualify, you must be a Minnesota, Iowa or Wisconsin resident, be 18 years or older, and live over 30 miles from FUN.com’s North Mankato, Minnesota location. 

For more information, please contact FUN.com’s Halloween Heroes at 507-386-8330 or email [email protected] 

About HalloweenCostumes.com & FUN.com: 

HalloweenCostumes.com is the world’s largest online-only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. Owning HalloweenCostumes.com, FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone’s favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series. 

