Fun Spot America Announces partnership with Rocky Mountain Construction

Unique RMC Coaster Adds “HUGE” Thrills for Fun Spot Atlanta Fans

Atlanta, GA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fun Spot America Atlanta partners with Rocky Mountain Construction on the next BIG thing for Atlanta, in fact, it’s so big you’ll say…it’s HUGE! A new roller coaster design process is underway and scheduled to debut in 2022. Roller coaster enthusiasts, and theme park lovers, will soon be buzzing about the impact this partnership will have on the Atlanta area. Hold on tight because this will be Fun Spot America’s largest Roller Coaster investment ever. 

The new roller coaster will be the first of many new marque rides and attractions yet to come to Fun Spot Atlanta. “RMC is a highly sought-after designer and manufacturer of award-winning roller coasters. We’re pleased to be able to provide HUGE thrills for families and coaster enthusiasts at our Atlanta park,” says CEO John Arie Jr. 

Rocky Mountain Construction, often referred to as RMC, is a fabricator and manufacturer of extreme roller coasters located in Hayden, Idaho. Over the years, RMC has been known for its transformation of wooden roller coasters into new hybrid attractions. Founder and owner, Fred Grubb created RMC’s notable steel Ibox track which uses steel I-beams to replace the traditional layered wooden track design. The idea of this was to reduce maintenance costs and increase the coaster’s longevity while providing awesome high-speed twists, turns, and inversions.  “We’re excited to be working with Fun Spot America and thrilled to be bringing a fantastic new RMC coaster to Atlanta,” said Grubb.

John Arie Jr. said, “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with RMC because we love their world-renowned products, family-owned and operated business mindset, and know this is a perfect fit for the Fun Spot family. We can’t wait to see the final project and the HUGE positive impact it will have on the park for years to come.”  

Fun Spot America has yet to announce additional details about the coaster, but the park is pursuing a naming rights sponsorship opportunity with one of Atlanta’s major sports franchises. The park is also looking to hire an additional 250 employees as they gear up for what they predict to be another busy summer. “From what the attendance numbers have been showing since reopening, people are ready to get out and enjoy themselves again. We feel this summer will be even better than years before, but we need friendly and dedicated workers who are eager to begin their career in the amusement industry,” says John Arie Jr. 

Fun Spot America is hiring for all departments. Starting wages begin at $11.75 per hour, and all employees must pass a drug screening. Employee benefits include Summer and Christmas bonuses, discounts on tickets, food and beverage, Leadership and Training courses, and more. If interested apply online today at https://funspotamericaatlanta.com/.

