BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fundable for Life, Inc. is pleased to announce it has secured a partnership with Boston BioLife to provide its members Nationwide TV media exposure on MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network. In addition to TV media, we will provide BBL’s members with digital print media articles in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes and various other magazines. Along with media exposure, Fundable for Life will provide Boston BioLife’s members with a variety of funding options tailored specifically for the Company’s medical professionals.

Joseph Krieger, Owner of Boston BioLife, states: “This TV media and digital print media exposure along with access to money gives our members the credibility, exposure and financial means necessary to grow their medical practices and stand out above the competition. Many entrepreneurs and small business owners don’t have the knowledge, marketing experience or working capital because they are focused on the day-to-day operations in running their practice. Teaming up with Fundable for Life has eliminated these barriers for our members. We look forward to helping them grow and expand their businesses all across America.”

Fundable for Life’s CEO, Ray Smith, states: “We put together these media and funding packages to help entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses. Running a business is a full-time job and a lot of owners just don’t know how to market their products and services or access cash. I know firsthand how difficult this is and it’s why we put these packages together to provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs. We look forward to helping the members of Boston BioLife get the exposure and access to cash needed, so their medical offices thrive during these uncertain economic times.”

ABOUT FUNDABLE FOR LIFE, INC.

Fundable for Life, Inc. is a company providing small businesses and entrepreneurs TV media exposure through MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network, print/digital media in publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes, Inc. and numerous other magazines. Fundable for Life, Inc. also helps small business owners and entrepreneurs access a variety of funding options such as ERC Tax Credits, MCA loans, SBA loans, Business Credit, Business Lines of Credit, etc. For more information: www.FundableForLife.com .

ABOUT BOSTON BIOLIFE

Boston BioLife is dedicated to helping medical professionals achieve their goals through educational training programs and resources secured through our various partnerships and networks. Through these partnerships, we are bringing healthcare professionals and science together for the medical community. Over several decades, we’ve been providing an informative environment for innovative medical techniques, technologies, events, online CME training, webinars, 17.8 million peer reviewed subscription publications, 9,500 journals regarding research papers, articles, outcomes and protocols. We specialize in introducing companies and innovations that may not otherwise be recognized. For more information: www.BostonBioLife.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof.

INVESTOR / PRESS / MEDIA CONTACT:

Email: ir@fundableforlife.com

Ph: (949) 828-1311

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc8b5e24-f8c4-4e06-9db9-2918a77a87cd