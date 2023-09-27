Leading cannabis technology platform teams with leading provider of debt capital to enable growth and streamlined operations for cultivators, manufacturers and distributors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FundCanna, the leading provider of capital to small to medium-sized businesses throughout the cannabis sector, announces today a partnership with Distru, a leading seed-to-sale ERP platform for cannabis operators, to be the Company’s preferred lending partner. Cannabis is one of the most capital-intensive industries, and now Distru and FundCanna will be able to offer Distru’s growing list of clients both important technology and financing, with approvals in as little as 24 hours.

“Growing our partnership with Distru is meaningful for all parties involved, however the largest beneficiary to readily available capital is the cannabis industry,” said Adam Stettner, Founder and CEO of FundCanna. “Embedding access to funding where our clients already operate is paramount, bringing funding to them where they already are is something we strive to do at FundCanna. Distru is a highly effective technology solution that allows cannabis companies to streamline their operations and our enhanced partnership will enable capital and funding to be a bigger part of that equation. Our funding solutions being embedded directly into the Distru platform enables their clients to obtain funding where they already are, a tenet of our desire to service the industry. As positive cannabis news has begun to circulate, FundCanna is prepared to expand funding that allows cannabis operators to take their businesses to the next level, using capital provided by FundCanna to consummate action with Distru. This relationship provides our joint clients with extended terms and creative structures to achieve their goals.”

Distru is a cannabis ERP platform that streamlines the operations of cultivators, manufacturers and distributors. Adding in this partnership with FundCanna, Distru’s platform will now offer their clients a source of capital to continue to grow their businesses. To date, FundCanna has already provided millions of dollars in funding to Distru’s customers, the company expects that number to grow as more Distru clients get direct access to FundCanna services.

“FundCanna is second-to-none when it comes to debt financing in the cannabis industry,” said Blaine Hatab, Co-Founder and CEO of Distru. “Our clients are looking for the best solutions to streamline their operations, and with the addition of FundCanna’s tailored funding solutions, Distru will continue to offer them a distinct advantage and unmatched value.”

FundCanna and Distru together are in a prime position to offer licensed cannabis operators and ancillary businesses tailored technology and financial solutions to effectively and efficiently scale their businesses. FundCanna is a leading provider of cannabis financing across the cannabis supply chain and across the country, from cultivation to distribution to retail to ancillary cannabis companies. Distru’s clients will be able to access information about FundCanna financing directly through their website and platform.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of debt capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for Cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has provided nearly $20 billion in funding to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for the past 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year and 7 showings on the Inc. 500/5000.

Stettner and his team focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed Cannabis operators and ancillary providers in 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

About Distru

Distru is a seed-to-sale ERP for cannabis operators, giving them the ability to manage their inventory, orders and customer relations from a single platform, while staying compliant with Metrc. Currently, Distru’s SaaS tool serves hundreds of licensees across several markets in the U.S, with over $1B in transactions passing through its platform annually. Distru is widely known for its user experience, best-in-class Metrc integration, and customer support.

Visit Distru.com to learn more.