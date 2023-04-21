Global fundus camera market growth is driven by the increase in prevalence of ocular disorders and technological advancements in fundus cameras. The growing incidence of diabetic retinopathy is also expected to play a key role in driving the fundus cameras market in the North America region.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fundus cameras market is slated to reach a valuation of USD 810.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2028.

As ophthalmology technology advances, healthcare settings are investing in upgrading and procuring new and improved imaging equipment. This is complemented by government regulations advocating technology upgradation to improve patient outcomes.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 464.4 Mn in 2020 Estimated Value USD 810.4 Mn by 2028 Growth Rate 5.6% Forecast Period 2021–2028 No. of Pages 98 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Portability, and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Topcon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Epipole Ltd., iCARE Finland Oy (Revenio Group), Kowa American Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Optovue Incorporated, Haag-Streit Holding AG, Optomed plc

The advancements in ophthalmology are being fueled by an increasing geriatric population pool suffering from chronic eye disorders. According to the National Eye Institute, the number of people who have or have had cataract will double from 24.4 million currently to 50 million by 2050. Likewise, the incidence of diabetic retinopathy, AMD, and other disorders are also likely to rise.

Given these statistics, the scope for fundus cameras is bound to rise substantially. Manufacturers are incorporating major technological advancements, ranging from enhancing imaging quality to increasing accuracy and ease of operability. For instance, Daytona produces 200o worth of single-capture optomap retinal images in less than 30 seconds. The camera generates images of 82% of the retina in a single, non-contact optomap image. In addition, the device comes with the OptosAdvance™ browser-based image review software, which allows for simple documentation, monitoring and referral processing to assist in patient management and improved patient flow.

Moreover, supportive government regulations are also expected to contribute to market growth. According to the laws and regulations of medical device agencies in the U.S. and Japan, the fundus imaging cameras must be replaced once in every 4 years. This helps maintain the quality of instruments and, thereby, improves diagnosis and treatment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2021, the fundus camera market was valued at US$ 553.43 million

From 2021 to 2028, the market for fundus cameras will likely expand 1.5x

Based on product, non-mydriatic fundus cameras will remain highly preferred, generating nearly 50% of revenue

By end users, ophthalmic & optometrist offices to generate nearly 1/4 th of all revenues

of all revenues Tabletop fundus cameras to enjoy higher demand compared to handheld cameras

Fundus Camera Market: Key Growth Drivers and Trends

Sales of fundus cameras are inclining amid an increase in the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, AMD, glaucoma, and cataract among other ocular disorders

Advances in access to telecommunications coupled with the introduction of portable cameras and smartphone-based fundus imaging systems have resulted in an exponential surge in available technologies for portable fundus photography

Regulatory frameworks in certain countries, such as Japan and the United States, require healthcare settings to frequently upgrade existing fundus camera equipment, generating significant sales opportunities

Fundus Camera Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to generate significant growth prospects for fundus cameras, comprising of nearly 40% sales. Regulatory approvals and frequent need for upgrading existing equipment propelling growth

Europe to be another promising growth hotspot, with an expected CAGR of over 6%. Incorporation of easy-to-use, portable, and hybrid imaging cameras are driving growth

Asia Pacific to attract significant investments, given an increase in the incidence of medical tourism. The region is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% until 2028. Key markets include China, Japan, Australia, and India

Competitive Landscape

The market for fundus cameras is characterized by the presence of the following key players:

Canon Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.

Kowa American Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Optomed Plc.

Optovue, Incorporated

epipole Ltd.

iCARE Finland Oy (Revenio Group)

Haag-Streit Holding AG

Some important developments with regard to the market are as follows:

Canon Inc. is a highly influential player in the fundus camera domain. The company offers the CR-2 PLUS AF Digital Retina Camera . This model enables ophthalmologists to monitor the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) condition. The camera deploys the fundus auto fluorescence (FAF) imaging mode

is a highly influential player in the fundus camera domain. The company offers the . This model enables ophthalmologists to monitor the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) condition. The camera deploys the fundus auto fluorescence (FAF) imaging mode In January 2023, Topcon Corporation announced the launch of its NW500 robotic fundus camera. The device offers an innovative slit scan illumination and a rolling shutter mechanism, helping overcome one of the known causes of poorly graded images effectively imaging smaller pupils, from 2.0mm or more

announced the launch of its robotic fundus camera. The device offers an innovative slit scan illumination and a rolling shutter mechanism, helping overcome one of the known causes of poorly graded images effectively imaging smaller pupils, from 2.0mm or more Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc. announced in March 2023 an investment in a new facility in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France. This facility is expected to expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities of ophthalmology consumables. This announcement follows a decision to expand the existing production capacities of its La-Rochelle facility. It will especially help ramp up production of intraocular lenses and fundus cameras

Fundus Camera Market- Key Segments

Product

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Fundus Cameras

Portability

Table Top

Handheld

End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

