The fungal protein market valuation value is projected to cross USD 115 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Trend of veganism has picked up an immense pace in many regions, including the Asia Pacific, as more people are growing health conscious and want to develop sustainable dietary habits. The rise in awareness of animal welfare and focus on eco-friendliness in the production of meat alternatives are some of the other factors contributing to the use of fungal proteins.

As per a recent study by researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), replacing 20% of conventional meat products with meats made from fungi could reduce deforestation by almost half by 2050. This has surged the demand for meat substitutes made from different types of fungal proteins. Many countries across the APAC region, including China, India, the Philippines, and South Korea are extensively adopting meats prepared from fungal proteins, such as mycoproteins.

The fungal protein market from the fusarium venenatum segment is set to exceed USD 8 million by 2032. The immense popularity of vegan foods has prompted customers to look for various meat alternatives. Fusarium venenatum, a non-pathogenic fungus, is being widely used by food researchers to produce mycoprotein, which is utilized to manufacture meat alternatives for burgers and patties. It also acts as a fat replacer in various dairy products and cereals. With the percentage of individuals suffering from obesity rising across the world, the preference for low-fat foods is growing considerably.

The North America fungal protein market size is poised to witness over 6.5% CAGR through 2032. The consumption of baked goods, such as breads and cakes are increasing at a rapid pace. The popularity of healthy breads, such as oatmeal and multigrain breads, has also surged tremendously in recent years, as a large percentage of the region’s population is making healthier lifestyle choices.

Major players involved in the fungal protein market are Lesaffire Group, Angel Yeast, DSM, Lallemand Inc., Leiber, Synergy Flavours, Biospringer, Halcyon Proteins, Thai Foods Product International Co. Ltd., Alltech, Ohly, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Biorigin, Kohjin Life Sciences, Oriental Yeast, AB Mauri, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd., Mycotechnology Inc., Organika Health Products Inc. and Marlow Foods Ltd. These companies are focusing on expanding their capacity to produce yeast and other fungal proteins, in order to bolster their presence in the business.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Fungal protein industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

Chapter 3 Fungal Protein Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Raw material suppliers

3.2.2 Manufacturers

3.2.3 Suppliers & distributors

3.2.4 End users

3.2.5 Vendor matrix

3.2.6 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.7 Profit margin analysis

3.2.8 Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Regulatory Landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 China

3.5.2.1 National Food Safety Standard Yeasts Used for Food Processing

3.5.3 Europe

3.6 COVID-19 impact on pricing trends, 2018 – 2032

3.6.1.1 Yeast

3.6.1.2 Fusarium Venenatum

3.6.2 Cost structure analysis

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 North America: Rising Heath Products Demand

3.7.1.2 Europe: Rising Pharmaceutical Industry

3.7.1.3 Asia Pacific: Growing consumption of meat substitutes

3.7.1.4 Latin America: Growing Cosmeceuticals Industry

3.7.1.5 MEA: Rising health supplement market size

3.7.2 Pitfalls & Challenges

3.7.2.1 Availability of alternatives

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.9.1 Yeast

3.9.2 Fusarium venenatum

3.9.3 Emerging business model

3.9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

3.9.3.2 Collaboration/Joint ventures

3.9.3.3 New product launch

3.9.3.4 Capacity Expansion

3.9.3.5 Other strategic alliance

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.10.1 Industry Rivalry

3.10.2 Supplier Power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Buyer Power

3.10.5 Threat of substitutes

3.10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer buying behavior

3.11 PESTLE analysis

3.12 Impact of COVID-19 on fungal protein market, by application

3.12.1 Food & Beverage

3.12.2 Pharmaceutical

3.12.3 Animal nutrition

3.12.4 Cosmetics

3.13 COVID-19 overview on world economy

3.14 Fungal protein: Patent analysis

3.15 Average selling price range, by company

3.16 Overview of single cell protein

3.16.1 Yeast

3.16.2 Fusarium Venenatum

3.16.3 Algae

3.16.4 Bacteria

3.17 Protein purity effect on price, by application

3.17.1 Food and beverage

3.17.2 Animal Nutrition

3.17.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.18 Amino acid profile effect on price, by applications

3.18.1 Food and Beverage

3.18.2 Pharmaceuticals

3.18.3 Animal Nutrition

