Furiosa won the holiday box office over Garfield by a hair. It was a close race, but the wasteland warrior of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” came out slightly ahead of the plump orange cat with an estimated $32 million in ticket sales over the four-day weekend according to studio estimates Monday.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- This week: Consumer confidence, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings and the latest US inflation reading - June 24, 2024
- ‘The firm’ leads US efforts to ease blowback for countries targeted by China - June 24, 2024
- A woman could be Mexico’s next leader. Millions of others continue in shadows as domestic workers - June 24, 2024