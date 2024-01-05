A group of House Democrats from New Jersey are complaining that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican border state governors have “foisted” a “humanitarian crisis” on the Garden State.

Buses of undocumented migrants have been dropped off at various NJ Transit train stations in recent days, New Jersey officials have said. Many of the migrant families being dropped off there have then made their own trek to New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order in late December mandating that charter bus companies give at least 32 hours’ notice before dropping migrants off in the sanctuary city.

“We members of the New Jersey Delegation in Congress write to you in hopes of working together to address the growing humanitarian crisis that has been foisted upon New Jersey from a number of Southern Governors,” four lawmakers wrote to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday.

GOP REBELS TARGET GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN FEARS IN LATEST PUSH FOR STRICTER BORDER POLICIES

The group named Abbott in particular, who was the first Republican border state governor to begin sending migrants to Democrat-run cities in a bid to ease the burden on Texas communities.

“Governor Abbott’s motivation for busing is purely political as he exploits the lives of those escaping from hardship and turmoil,” the lawmakers wrote. “He and other governors who have sent people north are doing so without the care of the individuals in mind.”

“Despite the actions of those leaders, it is our solemn duty as Americans to do what we can to ensure that we help those fleeing from conflicts, wars and disasters.”

KEY LAWMAKERS RETURN TO THE HILL EARLY TO CONTINUE BORDER SECURITY TALKS AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS VISIT BORDER

The Democrats asked Murphy whether there has been any communication between his office and Republican governors who have been sending the buses, and whether he has communicated with Adams as well.

They also asked what kind of resources are being provided to the migrants and to the localities where they’re being dropped off.

“We would also like to request a meeting with your Office to discuss the plan moving forward on how to handle the incoming buses,” they wrote.

BIDEN DOJ SEEKS SUPREME COURT INTERVENTION OVER TEXAS RAZOR WIRE AT SOUTHERN BORDER

The letter was signed by New Jersey Democratic Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Donald Payne Jr., Bill Pascrell Jr. and Rob Menendez.

Murphy’s office released a statement on Tuesday regarding the buses: “Our Administration has tracked the recent arrival of a handful buses of migrant families at various NJ TRANSIT train stations. New Jersey is primarily being used as a transit point for these families — all or nearly all of them continued with their travels en route to their final destination of New York City. We are closely coordinating with our federal and local partners on this matter, including our colleagues across the Hudson.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Abbott’s office for comment on the letter but did not immediately hear back.

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.