Furnished Quarters Receives 2019 Platinum Commitment to Excellence Award from Cartus Corporation

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global temporary housing, has once again received the 2019 Platinum Commitment to Excellence Award from Cartus Corporation. This marks the eighth time Furnished Quarters has received the annual award, which is given to relocation partners for excellence in client and guest experience throughout the year.

The award was presented on October 15 in Boston, MA during Cartus’ 2019 Global Network Conference, an annual event that brings together the top relocation service providers worldwide for networking and educational opportunities. Kacey Lasczak, Director of Relocation Sales, accepted the award on behalf of Furnished Quarters.

The Platinum Commitment to Excellence Award is reserved for Cartus Global Network suppliers who achieve overall satisfaction levels of 95% or higher in the area of guest services. Cartus measures these satisfaction levels by administering guest surveys following each stay.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Cartus, a true industry leader,” said Brian Terry, Executive Vice President of Operations at Furnished Quarters. “We value our partnership with them and are committed to delivering a comfortable, memorable experience to their clients who stay with us. Traveling and being away from home can be difficult, and for this reason, our team goes above and beyond to provide personal touches that have a real impact.”

About Cartus Corporation
Cartus is a global relocation company specializing in employee relocation, including home sale and home purchase, household goods shipping, property management, rental and temporary housing and spouse/partner career transition assistance. In addition, Cartus assists with visa and immigration services, intercultural and language training, international assignment compensation services and group moves, as well as mergers and acquisitions and change management.

About Furnished Quarters
Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.

