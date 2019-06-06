Fusion Foundation Partners with Photino to Build Secure and Scalable Marketplace

New York, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced that it is partnering with Photino, a blockchain initiative developing a transactional ecosystem featuring selective anonymity, to create a new marketplace where values and information can be traded in a secure and selectively private way.

Launched in 2018 by a team of pioneers in the fields of technology, communications, networking, cryptography, economics and finance, Photino leverages the latest in advanced technology to enable a range of transactions, from simple economic exchanges to complex multi-factor verifications, all while maintaining security and privacy of the parties involved.

“In order to fast-track adoption of the Internet of Value, compliance with the world’s governments and regulatory bodies is of high importance,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “By partnering with Photino, we can meet this challenge head-on by leveraging their innovative, selective anonymity framework.”

By merging Photino’s sophisticated information layer and highly scalable technology with Fusion’s interoperable protocol and time-based transaction libraries, new opportunities can emerge for the reach and utility of digital assets. As the digital economy matures and platforms require proof of information for purposes such as KYC/AML, being able to meet these requirements while still protecting sensitive user information will play a critical part in creating trust.

“We are excited to join Fusion in working to reinvent finance within the digital economy,” said Shamim Naqvi, Co-Founder and CEO of Photino. “Fusion’s broad range of digital assets, rich supply of financial instruments and depth of knowledge in the structured finance field are a perfect complement to our technology expertise and framework.”

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Photino

Drawing professionals from leading technology (Bell Labs, Oracle, Dialogic) and financial (3G, SAC, Merrill Lynch) organizations, Photino has developed a suite of advanced, proprietary technologies that address speed, scalability, security and user identity/privacy within a transactional eco-system. Photino’s protocol is particularly effective in harnessing zero-knowledge proofs to facilitate selective anonymity, allowing users to authenticate information and credentials while maintaining privacy and security of source data. Visit www.photino.io to learn more about Photino.

