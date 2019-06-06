Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fusion Foundation Partners with Photino to Build Secure and Scalable Marketplace

Fusion Foundation Partners with Photino to Build Secure and Scalable Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

New York, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced that it is partnering with Photino, a blockchain initiative developing a transactional ecosystem featuring selective anonymity, to create a new marketplace where values and information can be traded in a secure and selectively private way.

Launched in 2018 by a team of pioneers in the fields of technology, communications, networking, cryptography, economics and finance, Photino leverages the latest in advanced technology to enable a range of transactions, from simple economic exchanges to complex multi-factor verifications, all while maintaining security and privacy of the parties involved.

“In order to fast-track adoption of the Internet of Value, compliance with the world’s governments and regulatory bodies is of high importance,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “By partnering with Photino, we can meet this challenge head-on by leveraging their innovative, selective anonymity framework.”

By merging Photino’s sophisticated information layer and highly scalable technology with Fusion’s interoperable protocol and time-based transaction libraries, new opportunities can emerge for the reach and utility of digital assets.  As the digital economy matures and platforms require proof of information for purposes such as KYC/AML, being able to meet these requirements while still protecting sensitive user information will play a critical part in creating trust.

“We are excited to join Fusion in working to reinvent finance within the digital economy,” said Shamim Naqvi, Co-Founder and CEO of Photino. “Fusion’s broad range of digital assets, rich supply of financial instruments and depth of knowledge in the structured finance field are a perfect complement to our technology expertise and framework.”

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Photino

Drawing professionals from leading technology (Bell Labs, Oracle, Dialogic) and financial (3G, SAC, Merrill Lynch) organizations, Photino has developed a suite of advanced, proprietary technologies that address speed, scalability, security and user identity/privacy within a transactional eco-system. Photino’s protocol is particularly effective in harnessing zero-knowledge proofs to facilitate selective anonymity, allowing users to authenticate information and credentials while maintaining privacy and security of source data. Visit www.photino.io to learn more about Photino.

CONTACT: Monica VanHorn
Forefront Communications
(212)320-8981, ext. 708
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.