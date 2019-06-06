Fusion Introduces Token-Based Licensing Program to Share Groundbreaking Technology that Bridges On- and Off-Chain Systems

New token-based licensing model enables developers to freely access and incorporate Fusion DCRM source code

New York, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Fusion Foundation, a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced a new licensing program to make its blockchain technology readily available to other blockchains, enterprise applications and off-chain systems.

Fusion has attracted a groundswell of demand for its open source protocol, signing several partners and projects in recent months, including BankEx, AlpRockz, Fantom and WealthInitiative. Fusion founder and CEO DJ Qian previously spearheaded two top 30 global blockchain projects, QTUM and VeChain. In May, he gave the keynote address at the Digital Asset Summit (DAS) in New York, where he demonstrated Fusion’s breakthrough Distributed Control Rights Management (DCRM) capabilities now available through Fusion’s new licensing model. Fusion’s DCRM technology achieves unprecedented interconnectivity between blockchains and traditional systems.

“Investment firms and blockchain projects need a self-sustaining solution to overcome the lack of interoperability between chains, assets, currencies and off-chain systems,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “Our flexible licensing program will help companies and projects experience what is possible when combining Fusion’s functionality and APIs with digital assets and blockchain technology.”

Users can obtain a license with Time-Locked Fusion utility tokens (FSN) to use Fusion’s DCRM source code in any program, blockchain or system. A Time-Locked token represents the usage rights to the underlying asset for a specified period of time. The Time Locking functionality enables Fusion to express the terms of the software license agreement without the need for complex legal documents or smart contracts. Time-Locked tokens representing the license can be resold in the open market, enabling existing licensees to exit their obligations early in a secondary market.

Firms for whom a Fusion protocol license would be valuable include those offering:

Secure custodial solutions;

Connectivity of digital assets to any blockchain or digital asset ecosystem;

Liquidity pools meant to reduce transfer fees and increase transfer speed;

Financial instruments such as debt and futures;

Fractional ownership and rentals.

Fusion’s mission is to make global finance more transparent and accessible by removing barriers to innovation. Current discussions and negotiations with clients, including corporate and government entities, demonstrate growing demand for Fusion’s protocol and collaborative approach. By making its technology accessible through this new licensing program, Fusion is paving the next wave of innovation in digital assets and global finance. For more information about Fusion’s licensing program, visit https://www.fusion.org/licensing.

About Fusion Foundation

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

CONTACT: Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications (212)320-8981, ext. 708 [email protected]