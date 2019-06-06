Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fusion Introduces Token-Based Licensing Program to Share Groundbreaking Technology that Bridges On- and Off-Chain Systems

Fusion Introduces Token-Based Licensing Program to Share Groundbreaking Technology that Bridges On- and Off-Chain Systems

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

New token-based licensing model enables developers to freely access and incorporate Fusion DCRM source code

New York, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Fusion Foundation, a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced a new licensing program to make its blockchain technology readily available to other blockchains, enterprise applications and off-chain systems.

Fusion has attracted a groundswell of demand for its open source protocol, signing several partners and projects in recent months, including BankEx, AlpRockz, Fantom and WealthInitiative. Fusion founder and CEO DJ Qian previously spearheaded two top 30 global blockchain projects, QTUM and VeChain.  In May, he gave the keynote address at the Digital Asset Summit (DAS) in New York, where he demonstrated Fusion’s breakthrough Distributed Control Rights Management (DCRM) capabilities now available through Fusion’s new licensing model. Fusion’s DCRM technology achieves unprecedented interconnectivity between blockchains and traditional systems.

“Investment firms and blockchain projects need a self-sustaining solution to overcome the lack of interoperability between chains, assets, currencies and off-chain systems,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “Our flexible licensing program will help companies and projects experience what is possible when combining Fusion’s functionality and APIs with digital assets and blockchain technology.”

Users can obtain a license with Time-Locked Fusion utility tokens (FSN) to use Fusion’s DCRM source code in any program, blockchain or system. A Time-Locked token represents the usage rights to the underlying asset for a specified period of time. The Time Locking functionality enables Fusion to express the terms of the software license agreement without the need for complex legal documents or smart contracts. Time-Locked tokens representing the license can be resold in the open market, enabling existing licensees to exit their obligations early in a secondary market.

Firms for whom a Fusion protocol license would be valuable include those offering:

  • Secure custodial solutions;
  • Connectivity of digital assets to any blockchain or digital asset ecosystem;
  • Liquidity pools meant to reduce transfer fees and increase transfer speed;
  • Financial instruments such as debt and futures;
  • Fractional ownership and rentals.

Fusion’s mission is to make global finance more transparent and accessible by removing barriers to innovation. Current discussions and negotiations with clients, including corporate and government entities, demonstrate growing demand for Fusion’s protocol and collaborative approach. By making its technology accessible through this new licensing program, Fusion is paving the next wave of innovation in digital assets and global finance.  For more information about Fusion’s licensing program, visit https://www.fusion.org/licensing.

About Fusion Foundation

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

CONTACT: Monica VanHorn
Forefront Communications
(212)320-8981, ext. 708
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.