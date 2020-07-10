FUTU ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited – FUTU

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) resulting from allegations that Futu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 7, 2020, Futu sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $12.00 per ADS, raising over $90 million in its initial public offering. Then on March 17, 2020, Futu issued a press release disclosing that it had not accounted for its preferred shares in calculating its earnings per share, resulting in a substantial decrease in earnings per share.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Futu shareholders. If you purchased securities of Futu please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1882.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:[email protected] or [email protected] .

