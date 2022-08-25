Future Astronomers releases new phase of Astronomy education for youth

Breaking News
After successfully launching in 2021, Future Astronomers, is rapidly expanding with its second phase of free astronomy education and materials for youth worldwide.

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Astronomers, creator of the Future Astronomers astronomy educational platform, announced today that they are launching the second phase of free programs for Autumn 2022. 

  Future Astronomers is expanding its offering, and the details are as follows: 

  • Initiating Series Two of the popular Future Astronomers Zoom classes forming their Youtube series, which will cover further exploration of astrophysics fundamentals, and how they apply to galaxies and stars.
  • Launching of ‘Materials for Learning’ program, where kids will have access to telescopes to actively engage and investigate celestial skies above.  Fundraising initiatives will soon commence to support this endeavour.
  • Expanding ‘Sidewalk Astronomy’ initiative, a flexible program which encourages other astronomers to share their knowledge and capabilities with local youth, providing further outreach for astronomy education.

According to Lucas Zimmermann, “It is with great excitement that we announce the next phase of astronomy education programs.  We are covering interesting new celestial topics in the zoom classes, which I believe helps with setting a strong foundation for astronomy knowledge.  I’m also excited to launch ‘Materials for Learning’, which I believe will be useful in providing targeted material support in key communities. And lastly, expanding ‘Sidewalk Stars’ really helps to bring the wonders of the universe closer to neighbourhoods and empowers others to contribute to interested youth.”

About Future Astronomers

Founded by 15 year old, Astrophysics enthusiast Lucas Zimmermann, Future Astronomers seeks to launch children’s understanding of astronomy, from sharing the wonders of early physics fundamentals to examining the large scale phenomena of space.  He has directed his programming towards youth in Nigeria, the United States and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to improve the accessibility of astronomy education.  Lucas’ programming has impacted hundreds of people globally, connecting youth with the materials and education to bring astronomy to life.  Instagram: future.astronomers  https://www.futureastronomers.org/                                                              

CONTACT: Daron D'Souza
daron@futureastronomers.org

