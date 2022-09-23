Future Celebrates Market Leading Position As Largest Tech News Publisher

Breaking News
Future Brands Including Tom’s Guide and TechRadar Deliver Massive Audiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital publishing powerhouse Future Publishing has been the world’s leading consumer technology publisher for the past 12 months, following the growth of its flagship tech sites.

Now with its portfolio of over 250 brands spanning from technology, games, entertainment, to women’s lifestyle, home interest, and wealth, Future has become the only major publisher whose audience reach is in double-digit growth rather than decline. According to Comscore*, Future now reaches 35% of the US population, a 12 percentage point increase year-over-year.

Every year Future attracts hundreds of millions of consumers to its websites, print magazines, events, and social channels. In the past year the company has acquired major titles including Kiplinger, The Week, Who What Wear, and the license to Marie Claire US. Future is now home to some of the world’s most-loved media brands: CinemaBlend, Wallpaper*, PC Gamer, and more. Future has gone from owning fewer than 100 titles in 2019 to now more than 250.

“Future has transformed the US media landscape with our North American expansion, and we have the audience and domain authority to prove it,” said Zack Sullivan, CRO of Future. “Our range of properties and revenue streams, coupled with our best-in-class proprietary technology, make us the leading source for top-quality audiences and a wealth of first-party data.”

Both Future’s revenue and audience growth have seen phenomenal strength. Last year Future reached $808.5m in revenue and grew 79% year-over-year, with Future’s digital advertising and ecommerce seeing the largest revenue growth of 27% and 36% respectively. Alongside this, Future’s online audiences have quadrupled since 2018 to now reach over one in three adults in the US (35%).

A focus on key categories has meant Future has become a top 5 US publisher for audience-reach, according to Comscore, in areas such as Gaming, Movies, and Beauty and Fashion. Additionally, Future’s ability to attract high-intent audiences means that they are the only major publisher to drive exceptional results for retailers around key eCommerce events. During this year’s Amazon’s Prime Day event in July, Future drove over $26 million in total US retail sales across its brands over the two days.

“For advertisers, we are able to give them what they need, with high-quality editorial content, high-intent audiences, and high-impact advertising capabilities,” said Sullivan. “The success seen over the last year stands as a powerful testament to the strength of Future’s audience, editorial, and revenue strategies.”

*Source: Comscore, Media Metrix, multi-platform, Future Plc Total Audience July 2022, US

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events, and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include: TechRadar, Gamesradar+, Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Decanter, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, and Live Science. For more information visit: www.futureplc.com

Media Contact:
Hugh Moore
Broadsheet Communications for Future Publishing (US)
202-471-0661
hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

