NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Future FinTech on January 16, 2024 with a Class Period from March 10, 2020 to January 11, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Future FinTech have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) Defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang’s ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

