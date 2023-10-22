The Australia business process management (BPM) market is projected to reach US$ 832.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market value is estimated at US$ 318.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 14.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Business process management (BPM) is the systematic improvement of company processes to improve efficiency, adaptability, and overall performance. It entails creating, modelling, implementing, monitoring, and optimizing business processes in order to meet organizational goals.

BPM assists Australian firms in streamlining their operations, decreasing manual labor and increasing overall efficiency. Companies can increase productivity by automating repetitive operations and optimizing workflows.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including solution, deployment, end user, application and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia). The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of solution, automation segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period of 2023- 2030. The growth can be attributed to the rising need for automation owing to its benefit.

On the basis of deployment, the cloud-based segment is expected to dominate with the greatest CAGR. Many businesses are launching various strategic initiatives in order to provide cloud-based business process management solutions.

On the basis of end user, SMEs segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of more than 20%. Due to the presence of top companies in the market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 318.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 832.8 million Growth Rate 14.7% Key Market Drivers Rising need for automation

Growing popularity of cloud computing

Increasing availability of data

Improves company’s efficiency and supports in cost reduction Companies Profiled IBM Corporation

Software AG

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation Inc.

Bizagi Group Limited

Nintex Global Ltd

Open Text Corporation

Genpact Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market include,

In March 2023, BANCO BPM GRUPPO BANCARIO (an Italian BPM solution supplier) has announced its participation in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (a United Nations Initiative) to expedite the sustainable transition of banking systems, with the overall goal of attaining net-zero emissions by 2050.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market growth include IBM Corporation, Software AG, Pegasystems Inc., Appian Corporation Inc., Bizagi Group Limited, Nintex Global Ltd, Open Text Corporation, Genpact Ltd., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market based on solution, deployment, end user, application, and region

Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Solution Automation Process Modeling Content & Document Management Monitoring & Optimization Integration Others

Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Cloud-based On Premises

Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User SMEs Large Enterprise

Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application BFSI IT Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Government & Defense Others

Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Business Process Management (BPM) Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Business Process Management (BPM) Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Business Process Management (BPM) market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

