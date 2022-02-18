Future Publishing Records Giant Audience Growth

With Future’s Homes&Gardens Brand Recognized as a top 100 Fastest-Growing Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global digital brand powerhouse Future Publishing announced today that it now reaches over 40% of US online audiences and Future’s growth globally now drives over $1 billion in eCommerce sales annually. To underline this phenomenal growth, its Homes&Gardens brand has been recognized by SimilarWeb for being one of the fastest-growing websites of 2021.

Comscore data shows that Future reaches 41% of the total US online audience, and half of the valuable 18-49 age demographic. Future’s monthly online audience reach in the US now surpasses 100 million reflecting a 19% year over year increase – reaching 113 million online adults by December 2021. This growth has spurred eCommerce sales globally in 2021, with Future’s special interest content that engages high-intent audiences resulting in 13 million global eCommerce transactions equating to over $1 billion in sales order value.

“We’ve succeeded by giving audiences and brands exactly what they’re looking for, with editorial content and advertising performance that are second to none,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO. “By nurturing meaningful relationships with audiences, Future has become one of the world’s top digital publishers.”

SimilarWeb has awarded Future with its prestigious Digital 100 prize for the phenomenal annual growth of its Homes&Gardens brand. SimilarWeb saw that Homes&Gardens’ US site traffic grew 1,276% during 2021. The exceptional growth was driven by the site’s unique, expert decorating advice from leading interior designers and influencers. According to Comscore, Homes&Gardens now ranks in the top 15 most visited home-interest websites and attracts over 2 million US users every month.

“Future has invested heavily in Homes&Gardens and we have a unique content offer that brings expert interior design advice direct to design-focused homeowners,” said Jason Orme, Managing Director of Future’s Homes brands. “Our SEO expertise alongside a focus on inspirational interiors and fascinating stories ensures that Homes&Gardens’ quality content remains highly discoverable, ranks number one for key search terms such as ‘kitchen ideas’, and constantly brings in new visitors. The success of Homes&Gardens stands as a powerful testament to the strength of Future’s editorial, audience, and revenue strategies.”

Data Source: Comscore Media Metrix, December 2021, Future Hawk eCommerce data Jan 1 2021 – Dec 31 2022

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, country lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Decanter, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, and Live Science. For more information visit: www.futureplc.com

About Digital 100

The Digital 100 is powered by Similarweb and is a globally-recognized benchmark of digital performance. Issued annually, the Digital 100 ranks the fastest-growing sites in the United States across 10 key industry categories. To see the full Digital 100 visit: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/digital-100/

