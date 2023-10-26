Partnership Brings 5 series of Total Drama to Kids AVOD Service and Creates Standalone App on Both Roku and Fire TV

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Today , a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, announced today it has expanded its partnership with leading kids’ entertainment specialist Cake to bring Total Drama to Future Today’s free ad-supported streaming service HappyKids , the largest kids AVOD platform, with more than 110,000 titles from 150+ content partners.

Additionally, Total Drama will be available on both Roku and Fire TV as a standalone app to deliver an immersive experience for kids and families alike.

Debuting in 2007, Total Drama made history as the inaugural animated reality series tailored for tweens. Its instant success catapulted it into a cultural phenomenon, spawning six additional seasons and evolving into a multi-award-winning franchise. The show continues to captivate audiences globally, maintaining its successful broadcast presence and fostering a dedicated fan base. Total Drama is created by Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch and produced by award-winning Canadian producer Fresh TV.

“Bringing Total Drama to HappyKids marks an exciting chapter in Cake’s commitment to delivering engaging content to children worldwide,” said Ed Galton, CEO at Cake. “We are thrilled to see Total Drama find a new home on HappyKids’ innovative platform, ensuring that the adventures of these iconic characters continue to captivate audiences of all ages. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing access to high-quality entertainment through a variety of different viewing methods.”

As the premier destination for top-quality brand-safe children’s content, HappyKids caters to the ever-evolving needs of cord-never households that enjoy family-friendly content. Future Today’s commitment to delivering exceptional age-appropriate kids’ apps has resulted in an impressive portfolio, featuring 20 of the top 50 apps on Roku Kids & Family, in partnership with esteemed partners such as CoCoMelon, LEGO, Ryan & Friends, Kid City and many others. HappyKids continues to solidify its role as a top destination and leader in kids’ ad-supported streaming market.

“Born in the digital streaming era, Future Today and HappyKids have consistently strived to provide content for families that is brand safe, premium quality and enjoyable for all ages,” said David Di Lorenzo, Senior Vice President of Kids and Family Programming for Future Today. “This collaboration highlights our steadfast dedication to delivering premium content to influential households and ongoing commitment to shaping the streaming landscape of family entertainment in the evolving digital age.”

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs. (toddlers), 2-4 yrs. (preschoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids movies & TV shows, gaming videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, xFinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

About Cake

CAKE is a leading independent entertainment company specializing in the production, distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids’ and family properties. CAKE Distribution Ltd distributes over 1600 half hours of animation and live-action content, working with renowned producers including Rovio Entertainment, Fresh TV, Channel X, Kickstart and Ragdoll Productions on the worldwide roll out of their brands.

CAKE Productions Ltd drives CAKE’s development and production activities on shared and originated projects. With over 13 properties in development, productions include Angry Birds: Summer Madness for Netflix; Supa Team 4 with Triggerfish Animation for Netflix; Angelo Rules with TeamTO for France Télévisions, Canal+ and Super RTL, Space Chickens in Space with Anima Estudios for Disney EMEA; Pablo with Paper Owl for CBeebies and Mush-Mush & The Mushables with La Cabane and Thuristar currently premiering internationally on Boomerang. An award-winning company, CAKE is based in London with offices in Berlin, Los Angeles and Toronto.

