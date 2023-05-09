Reports Net Income of $21.1 Million or $0.48 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 Million

CLAYTON, Mo., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the first quarter of 2022)

Revenues were $74.2 million, up 76% from $42.3 million.

Net income increased to $21.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, from a loss of $12.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $12.5 million, up 496% from $2.1 million.

[*A non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a description of the measure.]

“It is pleasing to report such positive results for the first quarter of this year.

Our Biodiesel segment had a strong start to the year, with our plant operating at full capacity and capturing good margins. This year we are reporting a gain of $8.3 million on derivative instruments as oil prices have fallen since the beginning of the year and this will protect our margin on future sales. This is in sharp contrast with the same quarter last year when oil prices rose steeply in response to the Ukrainian conflict and we reported a loss of $9.1 million on derivative instruments, which we then recovered when we sold the physical biodiesel later in the year.

In our Chemical segment, we also increased revenue and contribution compared to the same quarter last year. This came from continued growth of higher value products in our production mix and also new custom manufacturing business as we bring new customers and products to our operation.” said Tom McKinlay, Chief Executive Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

2023 Cash Dividends

In the first three months of 2023, FutureFuel paid a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.06 per share on our common stock. The remaining quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share will be paid in June, September, and December.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information), include dollars in thousands, except per share amounts:

FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31: Dollar % 2023 2022 Change Change Revenues $ 74,181 $ 42,261 $ 31,920 76 % Income (loss) from operations $ 18,251 $ (9,607 ) $ 27,858 na Net income (loss) $ 21,081 $ (12,398 ) $ 33,479 na Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.48 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.76 na Diluted $ 0.48 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.76 na Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,495 $ 2,098 $ 10,397 496 %

Financial and Business Summary

Consolidated sales revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased 76% or $31,920 compared to the three months ended March 31,2022. This increase resulted from increased sales volume and price in the biofuels segment and to a lesser extent, increased sales volume in the chemical segment which was partially offset by reduced sales prices in the chemical segment from product mix.

Income from operations improved $27,858 primarily from i) the change in the activity in derivative instruments with a gain of $8,307 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a loss of $9,129 in the same period of the prior year (these include realized gains and losses and a mark to market assessment against inventories yet to be sold – see note 5 of our consolidated financial statements). Affordable feedstocks were acquired and converted to biodiesel which will be sold mostly in the three months ended June 30 and September 30, 2023; and ii) the change in the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the LIFO method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit $3,783 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $481 in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $21,081 or $0.48 per diluted share for first quarter 2023 as compared to a loss of $12,398 or $0.28 per diluted share for first quarter 2022 for the same reasons described above.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were $2,459 in the first three months of 2023, compared with $977 in the same period in 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $182,739 as of March 31, 2023, compared with $163,735 as of March 31, 2022.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time-to-time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gains or losses on derivative instruments, other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business. FutureFuel’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel’s chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel’s operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,058 $ 175,640 Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders’ tax credit of $7,037 and $8,970 and net of allowances for bad debt of $74 and $48, respectively 25,927 26,204 Inventory 69,234 26,761 Marketable securities 37,681 37,126 Other current assets 13,598 8,045 Total current assets 291,498 273,776 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,899 76,941 Other assets 4,881 5,252 Total noncurrent assets 81,780 82,193 Total Assets $ 373,278 $ 355,969 Liabilities and Stockholders’Equity Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders’ tax credit rebates due customers of $890 and $890, respectively $ 36,833 $ 36,345 Dividends payable 7,877 10,503 Other current liabilities 8,871 9,250 Total current liabilities 53,581 56,098 Deferred revenue – long-term 13,913 15,079 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,686 1,792 Total noncurrent liabilities 15,599 16,871 Total liabilities 69,180 72,969 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,763,243 and 43,763,243 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 4 4 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 16 (1 ) Additional paid in capital 282,489 282,489 Retained earnings 21,589 508 Total Stockholders’Equity 304,098 283,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’Equity $ 373,278 $ 355,969

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31: 2023 2022 Revenue $ 74,181 $ 42,261 Cost of goods sold and distribution 52,558 49,416 Gross profit (loss) 21,623 (7,155 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,300 1,773 Research and development expenses 1,072 679 3,372 2,452 Income (loss) from operations 18,251 (9,607 ) Interest and dividend income 2,336 664 Gain (loss) on marketable securities 533 (4,127 ) Other expense (32 ) (32 ) Other income (expense) 2,837 (3,495 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 21,088 (13,102 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 7 (704 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,081 $ (12,398 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.48 $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ 0.48 $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,763,243 43,763,243 Diluted 43,766,536 43,766,243 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 21,081 $ (12,398 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) from unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 22 (62 ) Income tax effect (5 ) 13 Total unrealized gain (loss), net of tax 17 (49 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 21,098 $ (12,477 )

FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 21,081 $ (12,398 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,551 2,570 Amortization of deferred financing costs 24 24 Benefit for deferred income taxes (5 ) (719 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (533 ) 4,100 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (4,902 ) (1,536 ) Loss on the sale of investments – 27 Loss on disposal of property and equipment – 6 Noncash interest expense 8 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 277 11,268 Accounts receivable – related parties – 58 Inventory (42,473 ) (10,700 ) Income tax receivable 23 15 Prepaid expenses 525 631 Prepaid expenses – related party – (8 ) Other assets (5,165 ) 38 Accounts payable 413 (730 ) Accounts payable – related parties 25 57 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (270 ) (917 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties (1 ) (1 ) Deferred revenue (1,274 ) (2,269 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (114 ) (100 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (29,810 ) 10,576 Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments 4,327 (2,664 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities – 250 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment – 56 Capital expenditures (2,459 ) (977 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,868 (3,335 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of dividends (2,626 ) (2,626 ) Deferred financing costs (14 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (2,640 ) (2,626 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (30,582 ) (16,357 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 175,640 137,521 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 145,058 $ 120,984 Noncash capital expenditures $ 258 $ 174 Cash dividends declared, not paid $ 7,877 $ 7,877

FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Three months ended

March 31: 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 21,081 $ (12,398 ) Depreciation 2,551 2,570 Interest and dividend income (2,336 ) (664 ) Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 32 32 Loss on disposal of property and equipment – 6 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (8,307 ) 9,129 (Gain) loss on marketable securities (533 ) 4,127 Income tax provision (benefit) 7 (704 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,495 $ 2,098

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Three months ended March 31: 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (29,810 ) $ (10,576 ) Benefit for deferred income taxes 5 719 Interest and dividend income (2,336 ) (664 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 7 (704 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (8,307 ) 9,129 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 4,902 1,536 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 48,034 2,658 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,495 $ 2,098

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31: 2023 2022 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 16,620 $ 15,715 Performance chemicals 5,261 5,846 Chemicals revenue $ 21,881 $ 21,561 Biofuels revenue 52,300 20,700 Total Revenue $ 74,181 $ 42,261 Segment gross profit Chemicals $ 8,623 $ 5,418 Biofuels 13,000 (12,573 ) Total gross profit $ 21,623 $ (7,155 )

Depreciation is allocated to segment cost of goods sold based on plant usage. The total assets and capital expenditures of FutureFuel have not been allocated to individual segments as large portions of these assets are shared to varying degrees by each segment, causing such an allocation to be of little value.

# # #