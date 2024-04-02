MIAMI, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an exciting development for the cross-border payments industry, FXC Intelligence, a premier source of data and insights for international payments, has announced a strategic alliance with Intermex, a leading omnichannel money transfer service provider. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing global money transfer operations with cutting-edge data intelligence.

Under this partnership, FXC Intelligence will equip Intermex with its top-tier data via a sophisticated pricing platform. This initiative aims to propel Intermex’s growth, refining its omnichannel presence and extending its global reach. By tapping into FXC’s comprehensive remittance benchmarking and pricing data, Intermex is set to gain invaluable insights into pricing trends, empowering the company to benchmark its services against competitors and capture competitive advantages in the ever-evolving market landscape.

FXC Intelligence’s cross-border payments pricing datasets provide in-depth insights into pricing, speed, and product capabilities across more than 25,000 corridors, spanning over 700 providers across 110+ countries.

Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Digital, Product & Marketing Officer at Intermex, emphasized, “At the heart of our mission lies the commitment to our consumers’ needs. A pivotal aspect of honoring this commitment is ensuring our services are offered at a just and equitable price. We deeply appreciate the hard work our consumers put into every dollar they remit and the profound impact of each dollar on the lives of their loved ones.” He elaborated, “Positioned at the forefront of delivering a comprehensive omnichannel experience worldwide, our focus on crafting the perfect pricing strategy for each channel is key to advancing our winning strategy.”

Ben Disley, the Commercial Head at FXC Intelligence, expressed his confidence in the partnership, “With this partnership, I am confident that we can support Intermex achieving its goals of providing a comprehensive omnichannel experience for its consumers. By harnessing FXC Intelligence’s market leading data and insight, Intermex will be empowered to enhance its pricing strategy, ensuring satisfaction and value for its consumers. Remittances is a highly nuanced market segment and requires a deeply experienced, specialist expertise alongside high-quality, up-to-date data, which we provide”

This partnership highlights FXC Intelligence’s dedication to empowering payment providers with essential knowledge and tools, ensuring they remain competitive and adaptive in a rapidly changing market.

About FXC Intelligence

FXC Intelligence is the industry leader in cross-border payments data and intelligence. The world’s biggest banks, payments and big tech companies use our critical data to make vital decisions that shape their day-to-day operations, product development and strategy. Our data is also used by a number of international bodies, including the World Bank and the Financial Stability Board to provide the most important indices in the sector. For more information about FXC Intelligence, please visit www.fxcintel.com.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

