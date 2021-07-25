FXCM Australia launches new ‘Save Money, Sleep Better’ campaign, offering zero rollover fees to Australian customers

SYDNEY, Australia, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is launching a new ‘Save Money, Sleep Better’ campaign in Australia, offering zero rollover fees* for customers holding trades open overnight in selected Indices, Gold and Silver.

Trades left open overnight accrue interest and have a fee associated with them. The fee is commonly referred to as rollover, financing cost or swap fees.

FXCM’s Australian customers will benefit from ZERO rollover fees when trading the selected Indices Gold and Silver, allowing them to leave trades open overnight without being charged. With the exception of XAU/USD (Gold), none of the instruments in the No Rollover Fee Trading have positive rollover. XAU/USD can have either a negative or positive rollover rate depending on the direction of your trade and market conditions, as part of No Rollover Fee Trading both sides of XAU/USD have been set to 0.

FXCM’s new ‘Save Money, Sleep Better’ campaign follows the company’s recently launched ‘Client First’ initiative, focusing on expanding its product offering and boosting client service as part of a brand refresh. Over the past year, the firm has enhanced its existing products and added 79 new products including Share CFDs, cryptos and stock baskets. The company’s new ‘Save Money, Sleep Better’ campaign further demonstrates its commitment to its ‘Client First’ initiative.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “Our new ‘Save Money, Sleep Better’ campaign will benefit our Australian customers immensely and is a continuation of our commitment to deliver the best trading service at a lower cost. Rollover fees can accrue over time, especially when retail traders want to take a long-term position or have several open positions at the same time. We believe eradicating this cost, coupled with FXCM’s outstanding technology and customer service, makes us the broker of choice for retail traders in Australia.”

FXCM has won a number of awards in the past year, including the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021, Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards and Best Forex Trading Platform (Global), Most Trusted Forex Broker (Africa) and Best Value Broker (Europe) at the 2020 Global Forex Awards.

*Terms and Conditions Apply. More details please refer to www.fxcm.com/au/no-rollover-campaign/.

Best Zero Commission Broker: Award granted to the FXCM Group by ADVFN in March 2021. FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

FXCM Awards: https://www.fxcm.com/au/about-fxcm/our-awards/

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

